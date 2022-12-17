PDM to contest polls if Imran dissolves assemblies

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday declared that PDM would contest elections of provincial assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if these are dissolved by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The decision came at a meeting presided over Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who directed the cabinet ministers and aides to adopt an “aggressive” strategy against the main opposition PTI and expose the alleged wrongdoings of the Imran-led government.

The meeting was informed that the PDM government was ready to contest the elections of provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP if Imran Khan dissolved the two legislatures.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s House, said: “The prime minister issued directives to highlight faulty economic policies of the PTI regime.”

Shehbaz Sharif also direc­­ted his aides to vehemently promote the government’s narrative on social media.

A source in the government told Dawn that the prime minister also directed the PML-N leaders to expedite the mass contact campaign in their respective constituencies in view of the possible dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies for their re-election.

The premier expressed the confidence that PML-N would regain its lost dominance in Punjab in the elections.

As part of this strategy, the PML-N has kicked off a series of party workers’ conventions being held across the country. Such conventions have already taken place in Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Mansehra, etc.

Egyptian delegation

Meanwhile, PM Sharif said the government would facilitate foreign investors in a bid to promote investment in the country.

He was talking to Naguib Sawiris, a prominent businessman from Egypt, who led a delegation here at the PM House.

The prime minister said Pakistan was following investor-friendly policies to encourage the foreign businessmen to explore the investment opportunities. He mentioned the fields of information technology, telecommunication, energy, agriculture, food processing, livestock, tourism and natural resources.

Mr Sawiris expressed his interest in investing in several sectors in Pakistan, especially the mining sector.

The business group of Naguib Sawiris has already made investments in the country’s telecommunication and real estate sectors.

Housing for expats

Meanwhile, the PM directed the authorities concerned to develop housing societies and modern residential buildings for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the investment by overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector, said that experienced and well-reputed firms should be engaged for the construction of residential buildings for the expatriates.

Senior officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the prime minister on the prospects of investment by overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector.

The prime minister also issued directives for proper marketing of CDA’s projects which had the potential to attract investment.

He said the government would not compromise on the quality of development works and called for the projects’ completion before the deadline.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa and senior CDA officers attended the meeting.

