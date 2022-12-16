PHC bar lawyers quit Tehreek-i-Insaf

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Bar Association vice-president Ayesha Malik on Thursday resigned from the basic membership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Insaf Lawyers Forum.

Ms Malik and nine members sent the joint letter of resignation to the provincial organiser of the Insaf Lawyers Forum declaring that they had been resigning from the ILF as well as the PTI due to “internal issues of the forum.”

The other lawyers included Haris Iqbal, Hira Babar, Samreen Khalid, Tahira Hussain, Faiza Hussain, Sara Gul, Asma Sadiq and Sana Riaz.

Ms Malik had joined the PTI and ILF a few weeks ago during a meeting of lawyers with PTI chairman Imran Khan in his mansion in Banigala, Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022