President Alvi, CM Elahi meet to discuss political, economic issues and ‘matters of mutual interest’

Naveed Siddiqui Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 08:04pm
<p>President Arif Alvi meets Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former federal minister Moonis Elahi and PML-Q MNA Hussain Elahi on Thursday. — Screengrab from video by Twitter/<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/ChParvezElahi">@ChParvezElahi</a></p>

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to discuss the current political and economic situation of Pakistan along with “matters of mutual interest”, a statement released by the President’s Secretariat said.

Formal federal minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi were also present in the meeting held in Lahore.

According to the press release, the leaders deliberated on ways to improve the country’s economy.

It quoted President Alvi as saying that “decisions needed to be taken keeping in mind the wider interests of Pakistan” and emphasised that the country “is demanding unity, unanimity, and political tolerance from all of us”.

Alvi said that he was determined to “resolve matters amicably”, adding that there was no such thing as a “final word” in politics. He also hoped that “better pathways” would soon emerge for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, CM Elahi briefed the president on the ongoing development projects in Punjab and expressed resolve to provide relief to the people of the province, the statement added.

Today’s meeting comes a day after PTI chairman Imran Khan said he would announce the date for the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17.

The former prime minister first announced his party’s intention to “disassociate” itself from the “current corrupt political system” during a PTI rally in Rawalpindi last month.

However, the PTI chief later said that he may delay the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies if political players agreed to come to the table and decide that the general election would be called maximum by the end of next March.

While Imran has been determined to dissolve assemblies, CM Elahi — who is in power because of the PTI — has said that the provincial assembly will “continue the same way for the next four months till March”.

“My stance is the same … I will dissolve [the assembly] whenever he (Imran) tells me to,” Elahi stated in an interview with Hum News. “That decision has been taken. However, now you’d have to think of its pros and cons. For that, we will have to hold talks.”

In a tweet after the meeting with President Alvi today, Elahi reiterated that he owed the Punjab government to Imran and was standing with him.

Cardiac Arrest
Dec 15, 2022 08:12pm
Punjab’s leaders meet president to discuss ‘state’ economic matters? Why?
