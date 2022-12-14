DAWN.COM Logo

1 dead, 4 injured in Miranshah blast: health official

Javid Hussain Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 05:33pm
<p>The photo shows a view of the Miranshah DHQ Hospital on Wednesday. — Photo by Javid Hussain</p>

The photo shows a view of the Miranshah DHQ Hospital on Wednesday. — Photo by Javid Hussain

One person was left dead and four were injured in a blast on Datta Khel road in North Waziristan’s Miranshah, according to a health official.

Medical superintendent of the Miranshah District Headquarters Hospital, Dr Wali Zaman, confirmed the incident to Dawn.com. The official had initially stated that nine people were injured in the incident but later clarified that four injured and one dead body had been brought to the medical facility.

Dr Zaman said the injured were being provided with medical aid.

Dawn.com has reached out to the police for a comment.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

