DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 14, 2022

Lawyer, his two sons shot dead in Swat

A Correspondent Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 10:11am

SWAT: A senior lawyer, Ikramullah Khan, and his two sons were gunned down allegedly by his wife’s nephew in Baghderai area of Matta tehsil here on Monday night.

The lawyers’ community in Malakand division observed a complete boycott of courts on Tuesday against these killings.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) has also given a strike call for Dec 14 (today) to its members across the province.

According to Kalakot police station, Ikramullah Khan and his two sons, Abdullah and Bahadar Khan, were killed allegedly by his wife’s nephew identified as Amin Khan, son of Haroon Rashid, who escaped after firing at them.

The police said the wife of deceased Ikramullah had filed a case against her brothers to get her share in the ancestral property over which the suspect was annoyed.

An FIR was registered against the suspect and the police have started search for him.

Meanwhile, KPBC vice-chairman Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon and its executive committee chairman Mohammad Ilyas Khan condemned the incident and demanded of the government to arrest the killer.

They announced to observe complete boycott of courts on Wednesday (today) and asked the lawyers’ community not to appear before courts throughout the province.

They said as per the decision made in a meeting of bar council’s inter-provincial coordination committee of Nov 26, the lawyers would stage a protest before the parliament on Dec 15 for acceptance of their demands, including enactment of proposed Lawyers Protection Act. They said the lawyers won’t appear before courts on Thursday.

Moreover, the Peshawar High Court Bar Association has expressed shock at the murder of Ikramullah and his sons.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...
Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...