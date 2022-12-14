Lawyer, his two sons shot dead in Swat

SWAT: A senior lawyer, Ikramullah Khan, and his two sons were gunned down allegedly by his wife’s nephew in Baghderai area of Matta tehsil here on Monday night.

The lawyers’ community in Malakand division observed a complete boycott of courts on Tuesday against these killings.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) has also given a strike call for Dec 14 (today) to its members across the province.

According to Kalakot police station, Ikramullah Khan and his two sons, Abdullah and Bahadar Khan, were killed allegedly by his wife’s nephew identified as Amin Khan, son of Haroon Rashid, who escaped after firing at them.

The police said the wife of deceased Ikramullah had filed a case against her brothers to get her share in the ancestral property over which the suspect was annoyed.

An FIR was registered against the suspect and the police have started search for him.

Meanwhile, KPBC vice-chairman Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon and its executive committee chairman Mohammad Ilyas Khan condemned the incident and demanded of the government to arrest the killer.

They announced to observe complete boycott of courts on Wednesday (today) and asked the lawyers’ community not to appear before courts throughout the province.

They said as per the decision made in a meeting of bar council’s inter-provincial coordination committee of Nov 26, the lawyers would stage a protest before the parliament on Dec 15 for acceptance of their demands, including enactment of proposed Lawyers Protection Act. They said the lawyers won’t appear before courts on Thursday.

Moreover, the Peshawar High Court Bar Association has expressed shock at the murder of Ikramullah and his sons.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022