Griezmann holds key as France bid to unlock Morocco

DOHA: It was Olivier Giroud’s moment to lap up the adulation for being France’s hero, their match-winner in the quarter-final against England. But in that, he remembered that he couldn’t have done it without Antoine Griez­mann.

“Grizi supplied me with a fantastic ball,” said Giroud after his header sealed a 2-1 win for Didier Deschamps’ defending champions. It was Griezmann who had set up the opening goal too in that game for Aurelien Tchouameni and it is the 32-year-old’s reinvention as a midfielder that is making France tick at this World Cup.

Griezmann, one of the stars of France’s triumphant campaign in Russia four years ago, had had to redefine his role in the side which was decimated by injuries to key midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante in the buildup to Qatar.

Partnering Adrien Rabiot and Tchouameni in France’s three-man midfield, he has thrived in the deeper role making full use of his vision, passing and intelligence.

It was therefore natural that Morocco, a compact side that has conceded just one goal in five games so far — that too an own goal — and ousted the likes of Spain and Portugal on their way to the semi-finals, were more concerned about Griezmann than the pace and trickery Kylian Mbappe, who is banging in the goals and leads the Golden Boot race with five.

“I am not going to try and set up a particular tactical plan to counter Kylian,” Moroccan coach Walid Regragui told reporters during a press conference on the eve of their last-four clash on Tuesday.

“France has other good players. Griezmann is on top of his game and is playing well between the lines. If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake.”

It is between the lines that this game of fine margins between France and Morocco will be decided; precisely the area where Griezmann has been devastating. This despite the fact that four years ago, he was playing as a second striker.

“Here’s another game where he’d better be good,” said Deschamps on Tuesday.

“He’s got this capacity to change the face of the team with his technical touch and the fact that he enjoys a good tackle just as much as a good pass.”

Deschamps would go on to talk about Griezmann’s mentality. Despite his struggles in his club career — with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid — he’s been irreplaceable for France.

“He has always thought collectively,” said Desch­amps. “He has been at the top level for 10 years and he has had more difficult times but he has this mentality that great players have of always being there when needed.”

