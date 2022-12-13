DAWN.COM Logo

ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch ‘below average’ after Pak vs Eng Test

Reuters Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 12:48pm
<p>Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz plays a shot during the fourth day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 12. — AFP</p>

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been handed one demerit point after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated the pitch for the first Test between Pakistan and England as “below average”.

England won the Test by 74 runs after posting 657 all out in the first innings and 264-7 declared in the second. Pakistan made 579 in the first innings before they were bundled out for 268 in the second.

“It was a very flat pitch which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler. That was the main reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals,” said Andy Pycroft of the governing body’s elite panel of match referees.

“The pitch hardly deteriorated during the course of the match. Since there was very little in it for the bowlers, I found the pitch to be ‘below average’ as per the ICC guidelines.”

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja had described the pitch as “embarrassing”, saying it was “not a good advert for cricket”.

It was the venue’s second demerit point after the pitch used for the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in March was also rated as “below average”. That match ended in a draw.

Venues can be suspended for a year if they pick up five demerit points and for two years if they pick up 10. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five years.

Truth
Dec 13, 2022 12:50pm
Too lenient, isn’t it?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 13, 2022 01:25pm
Bring in the soil from Nandipur to top and grass the ground and prepare the best in the world pitch, like in several middle East stadiums.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Dec 13, 2022 01:34pm
Ramiz Raja is only capable of doing good commentary.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Dec 13, 2022 01:46pm
They should also rate Pakistani test team as below average. In last two test there no planning, we need proper test batsman. Shan Masood who created record after record against these English bowler earlier in the county season is sitting on the bench. Rizwan and Babar should be restricted to white ball cricket and likes of Fawwad and Sarfraz need to be in the playing eleven to support and guide the young players. I strongly believe that Shaan Masood should be given test captaincy.
Reply Recommend 0
Fast Zak
Dec 13, 2022 01:48pm
Why not all 50 points and suspend pakistan for 10 years
Reply Recommend 0

