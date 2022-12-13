DAWN.COM Logo

Plan to install chairlift at Karachi's Kidney Hill Park

APP Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 08:50am

KARACHI: Administra­tor Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Monday said that a modern chairlift zip line would be installed at the Kidney Hill Park on a public-private partnership basis.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the Parks and Horticulture Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and district municipal corporations (DMCs) in his office here.

He said that it was necessary to make Bagh Ibne Qasim attractive for which maximum number of trees would be planted.

“In Bagh Ibne Qasim, special corners will be made in the name of friendly countries to highlight the colours and their cultures,” he said, adding: “Trees will be planted around all major and important roads of Karachi.”

He said that all small and big parks under the management of KMC would be improved and more trees be planted where necessary.

“All plants in nurseries should be used for the beautification of the city. Parks and recreational areas must have facilities of food stalls, washrooms and sheds to connect the common people,” he added.

The administrator directed KMC officials to increase their liaison with DMCs, cantonment boards and other institutions for the betterment of the city.

He also directed the concerned officers to devise a workable strategy in the entire city so that timely and speedy work can be done.

The administrator direc­ted the officials concerned to immediately clean the debris and removed structures from the roads and arteries.

He said that Shahrah-i-Qua­i­deen , Shaheed-i-Millat Road, Karsaz Road, Univer­sity Road, I. I. Chundrigar Road, SM Taufeeq Road, Shah­rah-i-Orangi, Sharea Faisal, Saddar Road, Korangi 12,000 Road and other important roads will be renovated soon. He said that planting trees on greenbelts and roadsides should be done immediately.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

Jonas
Dec 13, 2022 08:52am
Empty words and wrong priorities
