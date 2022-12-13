DAWN.COM Logo

Roof plaster falls on students in primary school in Larkana

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 08:37am

LARKANA: Cemented plaster of a roof began to peel off and fall down on students in a classroom in rain-hit building of a primary school in Soomra locality here on Monday but luckily no one was hurt though it had created immense scare among children and their parents.

The incident sparked protest by the students and teachers, who demanded the government take immediate measures to get the crumbling edifice repaired.

They said the school head had informed the district education officer concerned and the education works department about the dilapidated condition of the building, after which some officials arrived, assessed the plight of the building and took measurements but nothing came of it, they said.

As the education works department delayed work on necessary repairs, the roof plaster finally started falling in the classroom while the students were busy studying but miraculously none of them was hurt, they said.

They appealed to education minister, secretary of education, Larkana commissioner, director of schools and other authorities concerned to pay attention towards the serious issue and immediately order repairs of the building to prevent a bigger disaster.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

Jonas
Dec 13, 2022 08:48am
Everything is crumbling
