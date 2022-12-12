England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to win 2nd Test, seal series

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in Multan on Monday to win the second Test and seal the three-match series with one fixture remaining.

Pakistan resumed their second innings on 198-4 and needing another 157 runs with two full days remaining, but were all out for 328.

Earlier, fast bowler Mark Wood grabbed two Pakistan wickets in successive overs.

England were frustrated by an 80-run sixth-wicket stand between Saud Shakeel (94) and Mohammad Nawaz (45) as the duo survived a second new ball taken after 80 overs.

But England skipper Ben Stokes brought in Wood and was instantly rewarded with Nawaz caught by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope.

In his next over Wood forced Shakeel to play a pull off a short ball that caught his glove, with Pope taking a diving catch to his left.

Resuming on 198-4, Pakistan lost Faheem Ashraf in the sixth over of the day for 10, caught at slip for spinner Joe Root’s 50th wicket.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.