DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo benched again as Portugal face Morocco in FIFA World Cup quarters

AFP Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 07:42pm
<p>Portugal’s forward <a href="/trends/07">#07</a> Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Dec 10. — AFP</p>

Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Dec 10. — AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench once more in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco on Saturday.

Coach Fernando Santos dropped the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for the last 16 win over Switzerland and maintained a similar line-up against the North Africans.

Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory, leads the line again, with support from Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix.

Ruben Neves replaces William Carvalho in defensive midfield for Santos’s only change, while Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo also remains on the bench with Ronaldo.

Morocco have been forced into two changes in defence, with Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui both unable to play because of injury problems.

Jawad El Yamiq steps in at centre-back in place of the West Ham defender while Yahya Attiat-Allah plays at left-back in place of the Bayern Munich man.

Morocco maintain the same midfield and attack which helped them see off Spain in the last 16 and qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Starting line-ups

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss (capt), Yahya Attiat-Allah, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR)

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe (capt), Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Otavio, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...