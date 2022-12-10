DAWN.COM Logo

UAE ‘sandwich maker’ job ad for nationals sparks local fury

AFP Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 07:08pm
<p>The job vacancy advert — targeted at UAE nationals — put up by a retail giant for a ‘sandwich-maker’ job at Subway. — Twitter/sultaan_1</p>

The job vacancy advert — targeted at UAE nationals — put up by a retail giant for a 'sandwich-maker' job at Subway. — Twitter/sultaan_1

An advert inviting Emiratis to apply for a “sandwich maker” job has sparked a storm with citizens decrying purportedly humiliating attempts to provide employment — and authorities launching a probe.

The UAE Public Prosecution office said on Saturday it was opening an “immediate investigation” following a “contentious” job advert and was even “interrogating the CEO of the business”.

It did not specify the firm or CEO but the statement came after the Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group — a retail giant — advertised the position at the Subway fast food chain, tailored specifically for Emirati nationals “to support the state’s efforts to localise jobs”.

The vacancy announcement — later retracted — came ahead of a looming January deadline for private UAE-based companies with more than 50 employees to ensure that two per cent of their staff are UAE nationals, on pain of fines.

“This is mockery,” one Twitter user said in response to the Subway vacancy.

Another Twitter post shared by hundreds, read: “The lack of administrative, financial and technical jobs has led to ‘sandwich maker’… Oh, what an age!”

Even Emirati academics were drawn into the conversation. “This post-oil transition period is proving difficult,” said Emirati researcher Mira al-Hussein.

Others, however, said there is no shame in such jobs, with one Emirati noting on Twitter that billionaire Jeff Bezos started out as a McDonald’s employee.

In a post on Saturday, the UAE Public Prosecution office said “the job ad has broken both Emiratisation regulations and media content standards as it included contentious content”.

The Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group has apologised for the ad, saying a “translation error” led to the faulty formulation.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), more than 90pc of the UAE’s private sector labour force is comprised of expatriates.

UAE nationals are mainly employed in stable and relatively well-paying jobs in the country’s vast public sector, the ILO says.

As part of a push to boost Emirati employment, the UAE government this year launched a mandatory ‘Emiratisation’ drive that obliges most major private sector companies to hire nationals in skilled positions.

As of January 1, 2023, non-compliant firms can face fines of up to 6,000 dirhams ($1,633) for each position they have failed to fill with an Emirati national.

Last month, the UAE’s Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman Abdulmannan al-Awar said that more than 14,000 Emiratis have entered the job market in 2022.

Yusuf
Dec 10, 2022 07:12pm
Rich Arabs don't want to work, plain and simple.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 10, 2022 07:13pm
High pride riding on oil money!
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 10, 2022 07:16pm
What's a big deal? Why can't Emiratis work on a low key post?
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Dec 10, 2022 07:21pm
Typical Arab arrogance
Reply Recommend 0
Shah Alam
Dec 10, 2022 07:21pm
Someone's suffering from superiority complex.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 10, 2022 07:23pm
Apology submitted it’s ok. The need for skilled & non skilled workers from India & Pakistan will remain increasing day by day. No worry. SAARC if revived fully has great potential to accommodate all workers of member nations, to make SAARC more strong, a SAARC fund in the pattern of IMF must be formed to take care of SAARC members.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim (USA)
Dec 10, 2022 07:25pm
NO Job is low OR Big - Job is a Job - I find it ironic that they are making fuss around it that shows the mentality of anyone finding it humiliating
Reply Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Dec 10, 2022 07:26pm
I can't understand the issue here.
Reply Recommend 0
S
Dec 10, 2022 07:51pm
Arrogant nation, a job suitable for others is insult for them?
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Dec 10, 2022 08:00pm
What is wrong with the ad? Sandwich maker is a job. The entitled Emiratis are not willing to earn money the hard way like the rest of the world?
Reply Recommend 0
akkuturaju
Dec 10, 2022 08:08pm
To do any job has decency. There is no need to cry.
Reply Recommend 0
Nk
Dec 10, 2022 08:09pm
Shame is the game here. Why in the world an Emirati cannot be a sandwich maker
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Dec 10, 2022 08:20pm
Perfect job for locals—it would teach them humanity.
Reply Recommend 0

