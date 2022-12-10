DAWN.COM Logo

England in command of 2nd Test after Pakistan batting collapse

AFP Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 05:57pm
<p>England’s Jack Leach and Ben Duckett celebrate at the end of Pakistan’s first innings at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Dec 12. — Reuters</p>

<p>England’s Ben Duckett (L) is bowled out by Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (not pictured) during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Dec 10. — AFP</p>

England were in command of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Saturday, leading by 281 at stumps on day two as they eyed a series-clinching win.

The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16.

Earlier, spinner Jack Leach took 4 for 98 as Pakistan were bundled out for 202, giving England a 79-run first-innings lead and putting them in a strong position to take the Test series — their first in Pakistan in 17 years.

England won the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

In their second innings in Multan, England opener Ben Duckett hit an aggressive 79 before he fell to spinner Abrar Ahmed, who took three wickets to add to his seven in the first innings. Will Jacks (four) and Joe Root (21) were his other victims.

With 3-81 in the second innings so far, Ahmed has become the second Pakistani bowler to take 10 or more wickets on debut, after Mohammad Zahid’s 11-130 against New Zealand in 1996.

Brook, who hit eight fours and a six, added 68 for the fourth wicket with Duckett.

Ahmed also had a hand in Zak Crawley’s dismissal for three, running him out with a direct hit from mid-on as the batter attempted a quick single.

In the morning session, Pakistan’s batters wasted a strong position after they resumed at 107-2 with skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel looking to build a solid lead.

But once Azam was bowled by fast bowler Ollie Robinson for 75 in the seventh over of the day, the innings collapsed with seven wickets falling for just 37 runs.

Along with Leach, Root also found success with his looping off-breaks, dismissing Agha Salman (four) and Mohammad Ali (nought).

With lunch extended for the last wicket, Faheem Ashraf (22) and Ahmed (seven not out) held on for 23 runs before Mark Wood broke the partnership. Root had figures of 2-23 and Wood 2-40.

Azam hit ten boundaries and a six and added 91 for the third wicket with Shakeel.

Leach lured Shakeel into playing a lofted shot toward mid-on where James Anderson held a smart running catch, giving the spinner his 100th Test wicket.

Teams

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Comments (12)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 12:57pm
Tip of the iceberg.
Syed Qutub Ahmed
Dec 10, 2022 01:05pm
Pakistan continuously having middle order batting problem, I am failed to understand why do not include Sarfraz in the team, Great Keeper and have very good record in batting specially in test matches...
atif
Dec 10, 2022 01:11pm
This is bound to happen when professionalism is replaced by qudrat ka nizam
AH
Dec 10, 2022 01:17pm
Totally expected. Barbar should have made sure he stuck around. Why do none of these bowlers ever get any runs? Even if they got 20-25 runs each they would make a big difference but it seems they don't work on their batting at all. Get rid of useless Nawaz and ashraf
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 10, 2022 01:37pm
Can someone tell me why Agha Salman is in the team? He is a below average cricketer. Plus how come Rizwan has become an automatic selection for Test matches and ODIs. His performance is only good @ the T20 level and that too because he plays only for himself. What are we doing with our team selection. If we have dropped Azhar Ali then Shan Masood should have played in his place and Nawaz should have been added in place of Agha Salman. Sorry state of affairs.
Alexa
Dec 10, 2022 01:45pm
If Kashmir was part of Pakistan, this could have been avoided. So, go for Kashmir at least before next test.
Zak
Dec 10, 2022 01:48pm
Pakistan should play with Zimbabwe. Hong Kpng, Namibia etc. English team is just out of our league.
Sane Mind1st
Dec 10, 2022 01:50pm
Lichar Leach
Zak
Dec 10, 2022 02:05pm
English team is beating Pakistan on home grounds, on pitches specially designed for Pakistani bowlers - very embarrassing
Babar
Dec 10, 2022 02:30pm
Another collapse, can't just rely on one or two batsmen, middle order has to step up. People wanting to Sarfraz are in the wrong, he is way past his best, need to look to the future and not rely on on old, has been guard. Pakistan will lose the 2nd test and the series, therefore should try new faces in the 3rd test.
Gulabi Peerni
Dec 10, 2022 03:20pm
@Syed Qutub Ahmed, because he is from karachi not from lahore
Harry
Dec 10, 2022 05:25pm
Where r four over specialist fast bowlers ?
