DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

Duckett’s fifty extends England lead after Pakistan collapse in second Test

AFP Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 04:16pm
<p>England’s Ben Duckett (L) is bowled out by Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (not pictured) during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 10, 2022. — AFP</p>

England’s Ben Duckett (L) is bowled out by Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (not pictured) during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 10, 2022. — AFP

<p>England’s Jack Leach and Ben Duckett celebrate at the end of Pakistan’s first innings in Multan on Dec 12. — Reuters</p>

England’s Jack Leach and Ben Duckett celebrate at the end of Pakistan’s first innings in Multan on Dec 12. — Reuters

Opener Ben Duckett scored a steely half-century to put England in poll position in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Saturday.

The left-handed batter had compiled a solid 58 at the break, his second fifty of the match, to push the visitors to 89-3 and an overall 168-run lead.

England had bundled Pakistan out for 202 in their first innings.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach destroyed the hosts with figures of 4-98, also completing 100 wickets in 31 Tests.

Spin was also Pakistan’s key weapon, with debutant Abrar Ahmed dismissing Will Jacks (four) and Joe Root (21) to follow up his 7-114 in England’s first innings of 281.

Ahmed also had a hand in Zak Crawley’s dismissal for three, running him out with a direct hit from mid-on as the batter attempted a quick single.

Duckett, who smashed a maiden century in the first Test and 63 in the first innings, has so far hit five boundaries.

In the morning session, Pakistan’s batters wasted a strong position after they resumed at 107-2 with skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel looking to build a solid lead.

But once Azam was bowled off fast bowler Ollie Robinson for 75 in the seventh over of the day, the innings was jolted with seven wickets falling for just 37 runs.

Leach dismissed Shakeel (63), Mohammad Rizwan (ten) and Mohammad Nawaz (one) for his three wickets in the day.

After Leach’s inroads, Root joined the act with his looping off-breaks, dismissing Agha Salman (four) and Mohammad Ali (nought).

With lunch extended for the last wicket, Faheem Ashraf (22) and Ahmed (seven not out) held on for 23 runs before Mark Wood broke the partnership. Root had figures of 2-23 and Wood 2-40.

Azam hit ten boundaries and a six and added 91 for the third wicket with Shakeel.

Leach lured Shakeel into playing a lofted shot toward mid-on where James Anderson held a smart running catch, giving the spinner his 100th Test wicket.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 10, 2022 12:57pm
Tip of the iceberg.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Qutub Ahmed
Dec 10, 2022 01:05pm
Pakistan continuously having middle order batting problem, I am failed to understand why do not include Sarfraz in the team, Great Keeper and have very good record in batting specially in test matches...
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Dec 10, 2022 01:11pm
This is bound to happen when professionalism is replaced by qudrat ka nizam
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Dec 10, 2022 01:17pm
Totally expected. Barbar should have made sure he stuck around. Why do none of these bowlers ever get any runs? Even if they got 20-25 runs each they would make a big difference but it seems they don't work on their batting at all. Get rid of useless Nawaz and ashraf
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 10, 2022 01:50pm
Lichar Leach
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...