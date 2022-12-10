DAWN.COM Logo

Rabbani seeks inquiry into PTI govt’s policy on TTP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: PPP Sen­a­tor Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday called for a parliam­e­­­ntary inquiry into the rat­ionale behind the policy of the previous PTI governm­e­­nt to hold talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pak­­­istan (TTP) without taking parliament into confidence.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Rabbani demanded im­­m­ediate summoning of a joint sitting of parliament to discuss the matter and find the way forward in the face of a threat to national security.

The PPP leader said the joint sitting should elect an eight-member committee with an equal representation from both houses for the purpose. He said the Parlia­mentary Committee on Nati­onal Security should be rec­onstituted and its rules amended.

Reacting to a report of the Nacta submitted to a Senate panel, Mr Rabbani said it had vindicated the position that internal security policy decisions by the government without taking parliament into confidence were a disaster.

He said according to Nacta, the initiation of dialogue with the TTP by the PTI government emboldened them and increased their footprints and magnitude of activities. It also helped them gain considerable ground.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

Niazi&Pinky Watches Co
Dec 10, 2022 10:14am
Every body knows his policy! Shackle breaking policy
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Dec 10, 2022 10:16am
This person wakes up and start giving us lectures when it comes to others but then behave like an ostrich regarding his own party and their allies.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Dec 10, 2022 10:27am
What parliament? This parliament has little legitimacy or authority.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Dec 10, 2022 10:33am
Seems you don’t have any priorities! Worry about your existence for the next elections .
Reply Recommend 0

