DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 10, 2022

LHC orders issuance of NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 10, 2022 Updated December 10, 2022 10:54am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department to issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills for resuming its operations.

The mills, owned by the sons of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, through its secretary had filed a writ petition against the department for not issuing it an NOC. The mills through its counsel submitted that the excise department delayed the certificate on political grounds at the behest of the provincial government.

He pointed out that at least 12 NOCs had been issued to the mills in the past, adding the deputy commissioner concerned had approved the certificate, but the excise department was delaying it.

The counsel said the sugarcane crushing season was about to start and the mills would face a huge financial loss if the NOC was not issued at the earliest.

A law officer on behalf of the excise department had pleaded before the court that the reason behind not issuing the NOC was criminal cases pending against the shareholders of the mills.

He said a clean management in private companies was the mandate of the law.

Announcing a reserved verdict, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun allowed the petition and directed the department to issue the NOC to the mills.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....
Breaking the deadlock
09 Dec, 2022

Breaking the deadlock

It is time for PDM and PTI to show flexibility and realise that the future of over 240m people is at stake.
A targeted killing
09 Dec, 2022

A targeted killing

IF there were any doubts about a sinister, transnational plot to kill journalist Arshad Sharif, the 592-page report...
Dog-bite epidemic
09 Dec, 2022

Dog-bite epidemic

AN exploding population of stray canines has fuelled a dog-bite epidemic in Sindh, with the provincial health...