Graft cases against leaders of ruling coalition lose steam

Zulqernain Tahir Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 07:24am
This combo photo shows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (far left) and former premiers Yousaf Raza Gilani (middle) and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
LAHORE: As under the newly amended accountability laws, courts have started sending back corruption references — involving an amount less than Rs500 million — to the anti-graft watchdog, with its new chief apparently in no hurry to forward them to a relevant forum for action, the corruption cases such as Ramzan Sugar Mills virtually stand closed, at least for the time being, Dawn has learnt.

Almost all such references were against those linked with the incumbent coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a source in the federal government disclosed on Saturday.

A former prosecutor general believes referring the cases back to National Accountability Bureau does not mean ‘crime is not committed’ and the fact that there were dozens of such cases cannot be ignored.

Accountability courts have recently sent back several references, including the one against PM Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz (Ramzan Sugar Mills) and former premiers Yousaf Raza Gilani (USF) and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf (rental power projects), to the NAB chairman, citing the amended legislation and with a direction to place it before a court of competent jurisdiction.

NAB claims going ‘by the book’ after courts return references citing jurisdiction under recently amended laws

The source in the federal government said it was unlikely that the new NAB chief, who was appointed by PM Sharif and his handpicked opposition leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz, would send these corruption cases to other forums like anti-corruption establishment. “Apparently these corruption references stand closed, as the NAB is showing no hurry in sending them to the relevant legal forums for action,” he said, adding that nearly all such references were against those linked with the incumbent coalition government.

When contacted, NAB spokesperson Nadeem Khan said: “All such cases will be decided as per law.”

Former NAB Punjab director Farooq Hameed had earlier told Dawn it would have been better for the government to shut the bureau instead of introducing such sweeping legislation to defang it.

“Accountability of the corrupt elite is now next to impossible. Why should the government allocate billions of rupees in the budget for NAB when it has brought about changes to ensure billions of rupees looted by the corrupt cannot be recovered... RIP (rest in peace) accountability,” he remarked.

NAB Punjab former prosecutor general Chaudhry Khaliquz Zaman said altho­ugh references in which corruption amounting less than Rs500m had been committed returned to the NAB, it did not mean that “crime is not committed”. He said: “The accountability courts have asked the NAB chairman to send these references to a relevant forum and that one can be either ACE, FIA’s special court central or may be sessions court in some such cases.” Mr Zaman said the fact that such cases were dozens in number could not be ignored.

According to a former NAB prosecutor, the most glaring change made in the NAB laws is that the burden of proof has been shifted to the one who reports the alleged corruption to the bureau, indicating that a suspect could easily get away with the wealth he amassed through whichever means.

An official associated with the Punjab Youth Festival reference, which has also been returned to NAB, told Dawn that an important aspect was misuse of authority and abuse of law by “NAB itself” prior to the recent amendments to the NAB laws.

He cited a higher court’s observation stating “It is obvious from the dictionary meaning that the expressions ‘corruption’ and ‘corrupt practices’ are distinct from ‘negligence’ or even ‘recklessness’. Mere illegality, negligence or recklessness would not constitute corruption sans a guilty mind. Before proceeding further it would be appropriate to survey the precedent law”.

The ruling coalition partners, PML-N and PPP, claimed all such references were instituted on “political grounds”.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2022

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 18, 2022 07:37am
Hence, NRO 2 completed. Thank you Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 07:43am
This is a insult to the nation and the public must not accept. Neutrals have done the worse thing to nation, by allowing criminals to come in and make laws absolving criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Sep 18, 2022 07:53am
Graft cases? What graft cases? Most of them filed by the second most corrupt organization in the country (the most corrupt organization? Its name starts with an A and is unmentionable) to satisfy a crooked PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 07:56am
he said, adding that nearly all such references were against those linked with the incumbent coalition government. And these corrupt criminals want to select the next Army chief?
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 18, 2022 07:59am
Congratulation, historic day, corruption is legal from today.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 18, 2022 08:01am
Corrupt leaders of a corrupt nation.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Sep 18, 2022 08:09am
This is what these people came to power for. Are the PDM supporters now going to wake up or is this still not enough for them?
Reply Recommend 0
manna
Sep 18, 2022 08:10am
In the process of destroying economy of this country PDM wanted to remove their corrupt cases
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Sep 18, 2022 08:11am
A slap in the face of PDM supporters
Reply Recommend 0
Zac
Sep 18, 2022 08:14am
Looters, criminals saving themselves. What a country.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 18, 2022 08:23am
All the politicians are sadiq and ameen. We do not need NAB anymore or NAB should focus on govt employees to curb corrption.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Sep 18, 2022 08:27am
A chapter from India's Modi's book. Getting away with anything is a talent only politician have.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Sep 18, 2022 08:41am
@Hope786, Modi is not at all corrupt..don't bring India to divert your frustration against your own government. Indians have full confidence in Modi who doesn't need any other institution to keep him in power, unlike IK and SS who need neutrals to come into power.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Khalid
Sep 18, 2022 08:41am
That is the only reason this corrupt. Inept, imported govt came to power.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Sep 18, 2022 08:42am
I am speechless but not surprised. Corruption has destroyed Pakistan. Sharifs and his government once again receive a get out of jail free card. People of Pakistan this will continue unless you all take a stand to get rid of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Sep 18, 2022 08:51am
The government came to abolish corruption cases against them This is now accomplished with ending cases of billions of corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Sep 18, 2022 09:06am
Why this Country is bearing the Perks and Luxuries of NAB & Judiciary ? Do we really need them?
Reply Recommend 0
Majil - Washington DC
Sep 18, 2022 09:06am
Once Corruption is made legal then it can no longer be seen as a crime. USA did the same by legally renaming bribes as “lobbying”. Politicians make laws to suit themselves and not the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Public View
Sep 18, 2022 09:12am
Self serving laws! Well done. The people paying the price.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Sep 18, 2022 09:16am
Everyone knew this would happen. Now let’s move on and focus on fixing the nation please.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 18, 2022 09:19am
All those cases will be opened after PTI comes back in power
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Sep 18, 2022 09:24am
Mission accomplished.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ji
Sep 18, 2022 09:31am
welcome to purana pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 18, 2022 09:58am
Considering the track record of incompetence and corruption with unbridled authority, NAB has been nothing more than a blackmailing group so it should be closed and public money should not be wasted on it. Corruption cases can be pursued in the high courts without threat of custodial torture for sake of justice. No one should be arrested until proven guilty in the court of law.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Sep 18, 2022 10:03am
Pakistan and India, only two countries in the world where corruption is legal for "powerful" people
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Sep 18, 2022 10:11am
It is unbelievable that criminals are given power to pardon themselves. This only happens in Pakistan under the army of atomic power country.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 18, 2022 10:15am
Mission accomplished! Now new rounds of looting begins - with fresh trips to the UK - and lots of diplomatic baggage - which is exempt from customs inspections. More IMF loans will be needed to satisfy all the thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Sep 18, 2022 10:23am
Might is right. This is the law of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 18, 2022 10:24am
Well done Belgian chocolate , well down . We pray that you and your offspring will reap a just reward sooner than later .
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 18, 2022 10:33am
Don’t worry, as soon as IK comes back to power, those cases will be reopened, accountability laws will be amended, and thugs will either run away, or go behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 18, 2022 10:40am
As expected. Mission completed.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Sep 18, 2022 10:40am
Real problem lies in the mentality of sacred institutions. The day these "sacred institutions" is free from corruption and holier than thou mentality, next day all politicians and bureaucrats will be free from corruption. Till that day stop listening sermons which these sacred people from sacred institutions deliver every day and wasting everyone time.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 18, 2022 10:41am
This is Zardari formula. Get the laws changed and have either decisions in their favour or have prosecution destroy the case which ultimately help them in courts even at the highest level of judiciary. Remember, real cunning people get a case destroyed at investigation level or through bad prosecution…!!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Sep 18, 2022 10:43am
Amazing news for the criminals. PDM zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 18, 2022 10:47am
If Imran khan and PTI had stayed in the parliament,this law could never have been passed .
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Sep 18, 2022 10:50am
This is day light robbery!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Sep 18, 2022 10:51am
The handlers are responsible for this !
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Sep 18, 2022 10:51am
Vultures !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Sep 18, 2022 10:52am
Thainis ridiculous !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Sep 18, 2022 10:52am
Real Purpose of PDM to do away from their corruption charges
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat Imran
Sep 18, 2022 10:54am
Is it Islamic to set free crooks through ammendments in law? Shame on everyone responsible for this.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Sep 18, 2022 11:09am
Don’t worry, IK will still bring these crooks to jail and punish them mercilessly.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 11:10am
the corruption cases such as Ramzan Sugar Mills virtually stand closed, at least for the time being, Dawn has learnt. The greatest criminal act by criminals and their incompetent backers, sending country down a pit hole of legalised loot and plunder.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 11:11am
@AJ, All those cases will be opened after PTI comes back in power InshAllah.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 18, 2022 11:12am
@AJ, All those cases will be opened after PTI comes back in power Thats if the people dont drag them out and dispense mob justice on these thugs, lootets and criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Sep 18, 2022 11:20am
Yes yes, we know how it works, sweeping under carpets. Quietly does it.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 18, 2022 11:22am
I am speechless! What happened to this Nation .
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Anzar
Sep 18, 2022 11:29am
The decision by PTI to resign from NA has made the job easier for corrupt the government. It is unfathomable what Imran Khan was thinking to achieve.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 18, 2022 11:31am
@Zak, you mean like shahzad Akbar and half the PTI Sapms who are all abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 18, 2022 11:32am
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, don’t cry the law is there and NAB failed even with help from neutrals. Funny how all KPK corruption was not even investigated
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Sep 18, 2022 11:34am
@Zak, whose the PM it’s SS. Whose in power will select the army chief. Should we let Bushra necklace or Gogi select him
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Ali
Sep 18, 2022 11:35am
Corrupt and dishonest public get corrupt leaders after all they are one of us, and we are no different.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Sep 18, 2022 11:49am
Sure. Do it in broad daylight. Now proven what the PDM crooks have been after
Reply Recommend 0
Idrees
Sep 18, 2022 12:00pm
How low can you go, insulting a kick in the teeth of the nation, and may the almighty double the punishment for those who gave us this gift of the unelected criminal idiots.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Sep 18, 2022 12:02pm
Show baz the other day was complaining that no friendly country lends us money any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Idrees
Sep 18, 2022 12:03pm
@Zak, these criminals and convicts appointed the last chief how did that work out for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Sep 18, 2022 12:08pm
It also benefits neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Plaintalk
Sep 18, 2022 12:15pm
How true is the saying, a nation deserves the leaders it gets.
Reply Recommend 0

