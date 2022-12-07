DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 07, 2022

Fire brought under control in weekly market located in Islamabad’s H-9 area

Shakeel Qarar Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 09:51pm
<p>A fire in a weekly market in Islamabad’s H-9 area. — DawnNewsTV</p>

A fire in a weekly market in Islamabad’s H-9 area. — DawnNewsTV

A fire that broke out in a weekly market in Islamabad’s H-9 area on Wednesday has been brought under control, officials said.

The blaze, which erupted at around 6pm, was doused by more than 10 fire tenders and other rescue teams.

According to Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz Memon, no loss of life or injuries were reported. “The cooling process is going on. The situation is under control,” he said, revealing that clothing and carpet stalls had caught fire.

Talking to the media, Memon said the affected area has been sealed for the night with police forces deployed to prevent any theft of shopkeepers’ goods.

“Around 20 per cent of the market has been affected due to the fire.”

He stated that the market would remain open as per routine on Friday and that a committee was formed to determine the fire’s causes. It will present recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future, the official said.

Memon added that the power supply in the area was briefly suspended to prevent any loss of life.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police has issued an updated traffic plan and requested the commuters to cooperate with rescue officials.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the district administration. “All resources should be used to extinguish the fire,” the interior minister said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Disquiet on the western front
Updated 07 Dec, 2022

Disquiet on the western front

IT is very difficult for Pakistan to be delinked from Afghanistan, because of reasons of geography and history.
Fuel from Russia
07 Dec, 2022

Fuel from Russia

THE apparent headway made with Russia for the purchase of its crude oil, petrol and diesel at discounted prices is a...
More women SHOs
07 Dec, 2022

More women SHOs

IT is encouraging to see more employment avenues opening up for women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of...
Is there a plan?
Updated 06 Dec, 2022

Is there a plan?

The ball currently is in Imran's court, but it appears he is stumped as to what to do with it.
Riverfront concerns
06 Dec, 2022

Riverfront concerns

THE door-to-door drive being launched by a group of landowners to mobilise affected communities against what they...
Morality police out
06 Dec, 2022

Morality police out

FOR several months, Iran has been rocked by unprecedented protests, sparked by the death on Sept 16 of Mahsa Amini, ...