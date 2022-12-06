DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall partially de-sealed

Shakeel Qarar Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 07:35pm
<p>Officials of CDA have partially de-sealed the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Officials of CDA have partially de-sealed the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

<p>A photo of the notice pasted outside Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall after authorities sealed the premises. — Photo by author</p>

A photo of the notice pasted outside Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall after authorities sealed the premises. — Photo by author

The Capital Development Authority partially de-sealed the Centaurus Mall — a high-rise shopping centre located in Islamabad’s F-8 sector on the confluence of Jinnah and Faisal avenues — on Tuesday evening after a day-long closure over violations of building regulations.

The director of CDA’s Building Control Department, Nasir Mehmood Butt, told Dawn.com that the first floor of the mall had been reopened, while the basement was still sealed because of “nonconforming”.

“The basement was being used for commercial activities which is illegal,” he said.

Earlier in the day, traders and PTI leaders claimed that the mall was sealed overnight in an act of “political revenge”.

However, a notice pasted outside the mall stated: “The premises has been sealed on account of non-conforming use by order of director building control-city, CDA (Capital Development Authority).”

Videos circulating on social media showed barbed wires placed outside the mall, with a police mobile unit parked nearby.

In a December 2 notification, the CDA said that the orders to seal the mall were being issued on account of the failure to “remove building violations”.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, read: “Consequent upon the persistent non-compliance to remove building violations conveyed vide numerous 15 days notices served by Building Control Directorate […] and a show-cause notice … the sealing order of the subject premises/ property is hereby issued, in accordance with ’Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulations 2020 framed thereunder CDA Ordinance 1960 and terms and conditions of allotment/ sale agreement.”

‘Pathetic, vengeful, fascist’

The PTI linked the sealing of the mall to criticism of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas — who owns the mall — for “not mentioning the sacrifices of Kashmiri people” during a speech on Monday.

PM Shehbaz inaugurated the refurbishment project of units 5 and 6 of the Mangla Dam Hydroelectric Power Plant, built on the Jhelum river in Mangla area of AJK, on Monday where he addressed the project’s inauguration ceremony.

As he was winding up his speech, Ilyas interrupted him and asked what he had done for AJK.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, PM Shehbaz could be seen gesturing to the AJK premier to sit down and raise his concerns after the speech.

According to a witness, after wrapping up his speech, PM Shehbaz hurriedly left the venue without heeding to Ilyas, who tried his best to get the premier’s attention.

Later, at a press conference, Ilyas said PM Sharif’s body language and gestures spoke volumes of his “irascibility”. He also said PM Shehbaz’s omission of Kashmiris’ sacrifices in his speech was tantamount to “insulting” the Kashmiri people.

On Tuesday, PTI chief Imran Khan weighed in on the matter. “Sealing of Centaurus Mall by [the] PDM mafia in response to PM AJK censuring Shehbaz Sharif for not mentioning sacrifices of Kashmiris shows there is law of the jungle in Pak since last 8 months,” said Imran.

The move “sends negative signals to Kashmiris too. Question for our honourable judges: Are they not upholders of the law?” he tweeted.

Later, retorting to Imran’s tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb fired a volley of allegations towards the PTI chief and said he had better not tell the premier what he should say on Kashmir.

Separately, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that the sealing of Centaurus Mall was a consequence of Ilyas’ criticism of the premier as the former ran the mall.

“First his car was stopped in Mangla and today, in Islamabad, his business Centaurus Mall was sealed. A more fascist and non-democratic government has not come to power in Pakistan’s history.

“If you are meting out this treatment to the AJK prime minister only for his criticism, what message are you giving to occupied Kashmir? What message are you giving to the investors in this country?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari termed the move “pathetic” and an example of “petty vengeful behaviour” of the incumbent government.

“The petty vengeful behaviour of crime minister and the state is showing everywhere, especially since they cannot get their act together to stop their economic disaster and political chaos. So PM AJK criticised Shehbaz Sharif for not mentioning Kashmiris’ sacrifices and Shehbaz Sharif responded by sealing Centaurus. Pathetic,” she tweeted.

Ilyas’ antics bid for NOC, claims Atta Tarar

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and special assistant to the prime minister Atta Tarar claimed that Ilyas’ antics during PM Shehbaz’s speech yesterday were a bid to “pressurise” the premier into issuing no-objection certificates for his housing societies in Islamabad.

“Remember this […] the government will only issue NOCs according to the law,” he said in a press conference earlier today.

Tarar stated that the Centaurus Mall had been issued four notices, two of which were issued during Imran’s tenure, over violations and failure to conduct building inspection.

He also claimed that the way Ilyas disrespected Shehbaz yesterday had “harmed” the Kashmir cause across the globe. “The entire world was shocked at what happened yesterday […] it showed that Pakistanis are fighting among themselves.

“You may have a lot of money but this doesn’t mean you will be allowed to harm the Kashmir cause internationally,” the PML-N leader warned.

Moreover, he alleged that Ilyas had “bought” the premiership of AJK from Imran and had no cause.

“An auction of the seat of AJK prime minister was done and the highest bidder was chosen,” Tarar said.

‘Political revenge’

Decrying the development, All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran (APAT) President Ajmal Baloch termed the sealing of the mall “in the darkness of night an act of revenge”.

A statement by the APAT quoted him as saying that placing curbs on livelihoods for “political revenge” was not appropriate and that the sealing of the mall was clear evidence of the “act of revenge”.

“Livelihoods of several traders are associated with Centaurus Mall and its closure will deprive several employees of jobs,” he said, also mentioning that the building also comprised residences.

He added, “Those who advised sealing the mall have damaged the reputation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif”.

Baloch vowed that they would not let the traders’ community become a “victim of political revenge” at any cost.

“The trader community of Islamabad is standing with the traders of Centaurus Mall,” he said.

The APAT president demanded the government immediately issues directives for de-sealing the mall and warned of “blocking Jinnah Avenue” otherwise.

bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2022 01:24pm
Again, a malicious act of goons in Govt!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2022 01:29pm
It is said, the trader community usually sides with PMLN. Now they are turning a few traders left, against themselves with such malicious acts!
Reply Recommend 0
Nobody
Dec 06, 2022 01:31pm
Good, go after all real estate mafia
Reply Recommend 0
Taqi
Dec 06, 2022 01:32pm
Ok this was the reason its owner was interrupting PM Shehbaz in Mangla. How cheap a businessman can go to save his/her business interests.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Dec 06, 2022 01:36pm
No dearth of insane peoples who damn care about safety regulations and are after the money than the precious life of common person
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Dec 06, 2022 01:44pm
Good work, we have already had one fire this year at the mall.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 06, 2022 01:51pm
If notices are genuine and were served as per CDA regulations then it does not matter who own the premises. Laws should be implemented
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Dec 06, 2022 01:55pm
How shamelessly these PTI goons don't follow law
Reply Recommend 0
Dabbu
Dec 06, 2022 01:58pm
@bhaRAT©, @pti propaganda cell exposed
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Dec 06, 2022 02:06pm
Govts lose trust and credibility with impulsive acts like this. Who will invest in a climate like this? The business of government is serious.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Dec 06, 2022 02:08pm
Awam going hungry. Politicians, neutrals making money. Welcome to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Dec 06, 2022 02:11pm
I think PDM thinks people are blind .It's simply a political revenge. You can't run PTV narrative in this era of social media
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Dec 06, 2022 02:17pm
The poor leader of the oppressed people who owns a massive mall in the capital. Source of income?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 06, 2022 02:22pm
Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas owns this mall, what about the money trail and evidence how he purchased it (or build it)
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 06, 2022 02:23pm
This is what PMLN is!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Dec 06, 2022 02:24pm
Sardar Ilyas made his money being the frontman of British Kashmiris in the UK.
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Dec 06, 2022 02:25pm
These are the same Sharif's who killed a poor worker at local bakery because their daughter couldn't get a cake
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Dec 06, 2022 02:26pm
@Nasir S., Same source of income which gets you evenfield apartments
Reply Recommend 0
Nomaan
Dec 06, 2022 02:33pm
CDA is blind to encroachment by almost every resident, trader in Islamabad. Now residents, shopkeepers have encroached upon the footpaths, roads, erected fences, extended boundary wall illegally. Islamabad now gives an ugly look. Instead of demolishing these structures CDA high ups are wagging tails to high ups.
Reply Recommend 0
Galwan says Hi.
Dec 06, 2022 02:35pm
I support CDA for making sure all safety rules are followed. PTI can keep crying.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Dec 06, 2022 02:39pm
This is done cleverly by Gov to defame AJK premier by letting masses know who owns the premier mall.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Dec 06, 2022 02:40pm
Building laws must be implemented for the safety of people.PTI's supremo is never tired of claiming that must equally enforced on rich and powerful.Again a big UTURN!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Dec 06, 2022 02:45pm
Mall has been there for years, now CDA finds code violation! Installed government is vindictive.
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel Aziz
Dec 06, 2022 02:47pm
Government should go after real estate mafia with proper cases not with knee jerk reactions. If there were issues with the mall government should have given them notice before closing it down .
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Dec 06, 2022 02:49pm
PM Shahbaz is running the premiership like a CM. No revenge, no score settling in such a sham way. Such type of political vendetta is unacceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
D-comp
Dec 06, 2022 02:59pm
Why does the PM of AJK own a mall in Islamabad? Is Azad Kashmir not Azad?
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 06, 2022 03:03pm
Shameless PML goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Dec 06, 2022 03:06pm
Is there an audit trail for the Centaurus mall ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Dec 06, 2022 03:16pm
The maturity level of those running a democratic system. They cant even face political criticism. I am no IK fan but this is despicable.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Akbar
Dec 06, 2022 03:21pm
This will speed up Pak Bankruptcy, Remittances are going to stop completely and Zero investment.
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz Khan
Dec 06, 2022 03:28pm
They came to only yesterday that there were problems of safety. When the notice was served. When the building was constructed. Shame on PDM and all uneducated patwaries
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Dec 06, 2022 03:32pm
This government is making us laugh and cry everyday. What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 06, 2022 03:40pm
shame on PDM!.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Dec 06, 2022 03:48pm
@Nomaan, absolutely right, one can't even park a car now at commercial centers because of these illegal encroachments.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2022 03:55pm
@Nobody , The suffering shopkeepers in the mall are the “real estate mafia”?? Get real, please!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzda
Dec 06, 2022 04:09pm
@Nobody , do you have proof?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzda
Dec 06, 2022 04:12pm
@Khan47, why did it happen after Mangla confrontation. Why not eariler when PDM came into power?
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Dec 06, 2022 04:17pm
If instead of public service politicians for personal enmity start making life of public difficult; faith in government will cease and before long if they still don't realise common man will start to ignore relevance of law in their daily lives.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Dec 06, 2022 04:22pm
Sharif's are big time crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 06, 2022 04:24pm
The PTI linked the sealing of the mall to criticism of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas — who owns the mall — PTI leaders are no Saint either . They are part of the same elite and corrupt society .
Reply Recommend 0
chipmonk33
Dec 06, 2022 04:35pm
Soon Sharif family's mouths will also be sealed when they will be punished by Pakistani and British courts.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Dec 06, 2022 04:37pm
@Khan47, they are following the same law the PPP and PLMN goons follow.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Dec 06, 2022 04:38pm
This is what is wrong with our country when a political party member owns a shopping mall who charge us poor pakistanis just to go inside.
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Jan
Dec 06, 2022 04:52pm
The President of AJK owns the most prestigious mall in Islamabad??? How so? How can one person be so lawfully rich? In a poor, impoverished country like Pakistan? I guess he is uncorruptable!
Reply Recommend 0
sajjad ahmed
Dec 06, 2022 05:06pm
PM of AJK owns Centuraus mall??????? Where did he get the money for that?
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Dec 06, 2022 05:11pm
Poor country, mega rich leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 06, 2022 05:18pm
For pti everything is revenge .
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Dec 06, 2022 05:18pm
This mall has nothing to do with poor class of Pakistan. PTI chorus on this issue once again shows PTI is a party of elites.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Dec 06, 2022 05:19pm
please arrest those who passed the building after inspection alongwith the owner, we don't care whose party they are from. This mall was built a long time before PTI so let's not use politics for every issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Public View
Dec 06, 2022 05:25pm
It appears political move. It will hurt many people in cross fire. The economy is already down. This sorts of action will fuel to fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Confucious
Dec 06, 2022 05:40pm
Imran Khan is forgetting that his government took action against Centaurus with parking restrictions that are still in place as well as issuing notices of various non-compliance issues. Centaurus owner, who is now the PM of AJK agreed to support PTI and finance the party, notifications and penalties were waived. PM AJK was irresponsible and deliberately insulted the sitting PM and knowing Imran Khan, he may have sent the instructions to AJK PM to humiliate Shahbaz Sharif in this manner.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2022 05:51pm
Revenge, revenge and cheap revenge by the corrupt, cunning, crooked, cruel, crafty, crazy and criminal PDM ruling junta of the three musketeers and their wicked, liar, prejudiced, bigot and biased cronies in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 06, 2022 05:55pm
So the POOR pm of AJK OWNS centauras??
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2022 06:00pm
Traders and PTI leaders on Tuesday denounced Islamabad authorities’ move to seal Centaurus Mall — a high-rise shopping centre located in the capital’s F-8 sector on the confluence of Jinnah and Faisal avenues — overnight, claiming that it was an act of “political revenge”. PDM have become a cancer on Pakistan society, they have to be cut out. Making ordinary people suffer due to Sharif vengeful politcs. Sickening.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 06, 2022 06:01pm
@Nobody , Good, go after all real estate mafia That would be Riaz malik for PPP and Saad Rafique for PML N.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 06, 2022 06:06pm
@ABKhan, what’s the relevance of this fake news and conspiracy theory .
Reply Recommend 0
Shakers
Dec 06, 2022 06:15pm
How shameful. This man SS does not deserve to Pakistan PM. They have left no shame to politically victimize anyone who dares to stand against them. Centaurs is Pakistan pride and it should not be dragged into politics. Imported should be sure that as soon as IK come back, they will not get a chance to escape!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 06, 2022 06:20pm
The country is collapsing slowly
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 06, 2022 06:21pm
Indian conspiracy?
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 06, 2022 06:22pm
Tanveer Ilyas's tongue needs to be sanitized.
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Dec 06, 2022 06:34pm
Corrupt IK and his cronies like this Tanveer Ilyas, Naqvi, Gogi etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Dec 06, 2022 06:38pm
The premier of the most backward and poor region in the country owns a mall in the capital city ? Not a shop or two but the whole mall ?
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring.
Dec 06, 2022 06:45pm
No one watches PTV anymore, where there's nothing on except high praise for the government of the day. People get their news and views from social media and satellite channels which doesn't paint a rosy picture for PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Nighat
Dec 06, 2022 06:49pm
Do we need anti Pakistani when we have Shabaz Sharif as PM? What message he is trying to convey? Is this PM's jobs to hit directly another CM of a province? Without evidence it is cruel to seal any business. Is this the way to settle things in Pakistan? Why PM takes it very personally? Also a matter of bribe or suppress a CM?
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Dec 06, 2022 06:51pm
The movement for Independent Kashmir starts here. Azad Kashmir has been under Pakistani colonial rule just like IIOK has been under Indian occupiers. The arrogance shown by this begger PM to AJK PM was quite a show.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 06, 2022 07:46pm
It was clearly a deliberate breakage of rules by the Azad Kashmir's PM for ulterior motives, by interference in the speech of the PM Shahbaz, against the due process.
Reply Recommend 0
Kurma
Dec 06, 2022 07:48pm
There is no system in Pakistan. Purely a Banana Republic. New government and new rules. RIP on such a country.
Reply Recommend 0
Confucious
Dec 06, 2022 07:50pm
@sajjad ahmed, now you understand why AJK PM became supporter of PTI in order to to get favors from PTI government in the past and he continues to fund the party.
Reply Recommend 0

