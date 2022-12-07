DAWN.COM Logo

Woman in Rs420m ‘Ponzi scheme’ moves Karachi court for security

Naeem Sahoutara Published December 7, 2022 Updated December 7, 2022 10:37am

KARACHI: The issue involving a social media influencer allegedly involved in a Rs420 million ballot committee (BC) scam took a turn on Tuesday when she approached a sessions court seeking protection against harassment.

The sessions court issued notices to the SSP-complaint cell and Sharea Faisal SHO on the application of Sidra Khalil Humaid asking the officials to file their comments till Dec 14.

Ms Humaid moved the court seeking protection from a number of people, who accused her of depriving them of their huge amount of money in the name of ballot committees, better known as ‘BC’.

The applicant’s counsel, Kamran Alam, stated that his client was being alleged of running an online financial scam despite the fact that she neither sold any product nor used any advertisement on any online platform.

He stated that it was a form of traditional way of collecting money from different people, pool in the same and then return it to the investor/members on their turn.

The counsel said that Ms Humaid had simply asked her investors on the social media to not panic and their money would be returned in the coming months.

He argued that such an announcement on the social media does not come within the meaning of committing an online fraud.

He stated that the applicant was ready to return the money to every genuine investor, but alleged that many people with fake claims had also turned up to claim the money from his client despite the fact that she owed nothing to them in real.

The counsel said that a number of people had been visiting her house, harassing her and using abusive language to demand their money back.

He added that an application was sent to the Shareal Faisal SHO through TCS on Dec 6 (today) requesting to provide the applicant protection from harassment and also register an FIR against the harassers after duly recording her statement.

In the meanwhile, the counsel said the court was also approached to seek a direction for the SSP (Complaint Cell) and Shareal Faisal SHO to record the statement of the applicant and register an FIR, if the cognizable offence was made out.

The court was pleaded to issue instruction to provide adequate protection to the applicant as she apprehended threats to her safety and security.

Sidra Humaid, owner of a home-based food business ‘Daily Bites’ and handicraft start-up ‘Cróise’, is alleged to have defrauded hundreds of her depositors by announcing on social media that she had “no means to pay off her committees” to around 200 contributors leaving them in utter shock and disbelief.

Since last week, social media is abuzz with stories of victims of what many described as a Ponzi scheme. Many victims reached out to each other and formed WhatsApp groups to take action against Ms Humaid.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2022

Dragden
Dec 07, 2022 09:56am
Do fraud and then seek protection. Nice
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 07, 2022 10:02am
'Crypto currency' ---- Pakistanis invested millions of Rupees in a new kind of Ponzi scheme.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Aleem Mirza
Dec 07, 2022 10:04am
It is indeed a fraud. D lady says that she collected money 4 committees. So if she collected d money, where is it? If she has invested d money in illiquid & junk assets like highly volatile stocks or real estate without informing the people who shared their money, it was definitely a crime committed by her. And if she didn't invest anywhere or put that in govt securities or bank accounts, then there should be no problem in repaying it i time. So definitely the lady has done something wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Dec 07, 2022 10:21am
Our court can provide protection only to fraudsters. People like Arshad Sharif gets no protection from the same courts
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 07, 2022 10:40am
She is innocent and is only trying to follow the sharif and zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Dec 07, 2022 11:20am
Never go for shortcut to become rich
Reply Recommend 0

