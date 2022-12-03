Sindh Assembly calls for probe into Arshad Sharif’s killing

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously condemned the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, urging the provincial government to approach the centre for conducting an impartial investigation into the murder as per his family’s demand.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader Khurram Sher Zaman. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Farooqui also read out the same resolution.

The resolution said: “This house (Sindh Assembly) commends Shaheed Arshad Sharif for his services and contributions to the field of journalism, especially investigative reporting in Pakistan.”

It said Mr Sharif was a shining example of excellence and an inspiration to his fellow newsmen and aspiring journalist.

The resolution read that the provincial assembly stood in solidarity with the Arshad ‘s family.

Meanwhile, the house also adopted another joint resolution to pay tributes to renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani, moved by Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, Rana Ansar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman, and PPP’s Fayyaz Ali Butt.

At the outset of the proceedings, all the agenda except legislation items were deferred to take up an out-of-turn adjournment motion to discuss the havoc wreaked by the recent floods in the province.

The house passed The Al-Ghazi University, Karachi Bill, 2022 for establishing a private sector varsity in Karachi. The house was adjourned to Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2022