DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 02, 2022

ANP lawmaker Faisal Zeb Khan’s residence attacked in Shangla for the second time in as many months

Umar Bacha Published December 2, 2022 Updated December 2, 2022 04:08pm
<p>From L-R: A broken window of Faisal Zeb’s; bullet marks on a wall, two bullet casings found on the ground. — Photos by author</p>

From L-R: A broken window of Faisal Zeb’s; bullet marks on a wall, two bullet casings found on the ground. — Photos by author

Gunmen have attacked the house of Awami National Party (ANP) lawmaker Faisal Zeb Khan in the Titwalan area of Shangla — for the second time in the last two months — he said on Friday.

During the attack which occurred last night, no loss of life or injury was reported, the MPA told Dawn.com, adding that the assailants escaped after the police returned fire.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police spokesperson Umar Rehman told Dawn.com that the district police officer had reached the site of the attack and would issue a statement upon his return.

Faisal Zeb Khan — elected from Shangla’s PK-24 constituency — was not at his house when the attack took place. “I am in Peshawar and was informed at night by family members that a group of assailants broke into our hujra and shot straight at the house. Luckily, the police deployed at my house responded timely,” Khan elaborated.

On Sept 25, a similar incident took place when unidentified men shot at Khan’s house for half an hour and then later fled.

The lawmaker said that his party’s provincial general secretary was threatened by militants two days back, lamenting that “my party is being targeted once again.”

He went on to blame the provincial government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour, while confirming the attack, shared a picture of a window in Khan’s house that was said to be damaged in the attack.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has not yet been registered.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...
Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...