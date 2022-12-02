ANP lawmaker Faisal Zeb Khan’s residence attacked in Shangla for the second time in as many months

Gunmen have attacked the house of Awami National Party (ANP) lawmaker Faisal Zeb Khan in the Titwalan area of Shangla — for the second time in the last two months — he said on Friday.

During the attack which occurred last night, no loss of life or injury was reported, the MPA told Dawn.com, adding that the assailants escaped after the police returned fire.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police spokesperson Umar Rehman told Dawn.com that the district police officer had reached the site of the attack and would issue a statement upon his return.

Faisal Zeb Khan — elected from Shangla’s PK-24 constituency — was not at his house when the attack took place. “I am in Peshawar and was informed at night by family members that a group of assailants broke into our hujra and shot straight at the house. Luckily, the police deployed at my house responded timely,” Khan elaborated.

On Sept 25, a similar incident took place when unidentified men shot at Khan’s house for half an hour and then later fled.

The lawmaker said that his party’s provincial general secretary was threatened by militants two days back, lamenting that “my party is being targeted once again.”

He went on to blame the provincial government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour, while confirming the attack, shared a picture of a window in Khan’s house that was said to be damaged in the attack.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has not yet been registered.