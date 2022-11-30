DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 30, 2022

India police ban rally to support Adani port, protesters refuse to budge

Reuters Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 04:11pm
<p>Policemen wearing riot gear stand at a protest site ahead of a rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project in the southern state of Kerala, India, November 30. — Reuters</p>

Policemen wearing riot gear stand at a protest site ahead of a rally by the supporters of the proposed Vizhinjam port project in the southern state of Kerala, India, November 30. — Reuters

Police in the Indian state of Kerela on Wednesday said they will not allow a Hindu group close to the country’s ruling party to march in support of a mega port by Adani Group, as tensions rise over a $900 million project stalled by Christian protesters.

Members of the Hindu United Front have vowed to walk to the port in Vizhinjam, on the southern tip of India, to pledge their support for a project they say will create jobs in the region.

Construction has been halted for almost four months by protesters from a fishing community who say the port is causing erosion that has hit their livelihoods.

The villagers, led by Catholic priests, are blocking the site’s entrance with a makeshift shelter, and an attempt by police to intervene triggered clashes which injured more than 80 people.

In a bid to stave off fresh violence, a senior police officer said even more security had been deployed around the port to prevent the Hindu group from reaching it.

“We have denied permission to the rally by the Hindu United Front. We have taken enough precautions to prevent it if the front defy the order,” Trivandrum Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajith V told Reuters.

The port is of strategic importance to both India and billionaire Gautam Adani, Asia’s wealthiest man and the world’s third-richest. Once completed, it will become India’s first container transhipment hub, rivalling Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka for business on the lucrative east-west trade routes.

Critics say Adani, who comes from the same state as Modi, has benefited from the policies of the federal government.

Both Adani’s conglomerate and the government of Kerala have denied accusations the port is causing environmental damage.

Supporters of the port have set up their own shelter across the street from the protesters. Earlier, Hindu United Front member C Babu told Reuters they would go ahead with the rally.

Kerala state police have already sent reinforcements to the Vizhinjam area after villagers stormed a police station late Sunday in clashes.

The protest has continued despite repeated orders by Kerala’s top court to allow construction to restart. However, police have so far been unwilling to take action, fearful that doing so will set off social and religious tensions.

The first phase of construction was due to be completed by end-2024. The Adani Group has said in court filings that the protests have caused “immense loss” and “considerable delay”.

Adani has also faced protests in Australia, where environmental activists had launched a “Stop Adani” movement to protest his Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland state.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...