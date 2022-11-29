DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 29, 2022

Police in India’s Kerala step up security after clashes over Adani port

Reuters Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 01:00pm
<p>Police officers examine a vehicle that was damaged during a clash with protesters at a police station near the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, November 28. — Reuters</p>

Police officers examine a vehicle that was damaged during a clash with protesters at a police station near the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, November 28. — Reuters

Police in southern India on Tuesday ramped up security around Vizhinjam port being built by billionaire Gautam Adani’s group after scores of people were injured during clashes with protesters from a fishing community over the weekend.

Construction at the mega $900-million port project on the southern tip of India has been halted for more than three months after protesters — mostly Christian and led by Catholic priests — blocked the site’s entrance by erecting a 1,200-square-foot shelter.

They blame the port’s development for coastal erosion that has hit their livelihoods.

Late on Sunday, villagers stormed a police station to protest the arrest of some opponents to the project, and more than 80 people were injured during the clashes, including 36 police, senior officer Ajith V told Reuters.

Kerala state police were sending reinforcements to the Vizhinjam area to prevent further violence, he added.

“Additional personnel from neighbouring districts have been deployed. We are getting ready to face any situation,” he said.

Another state police officer, who declined to be named, said the number of personnel guarding the mega transhipment port had been increased to 400 from about 300 earlier.

The port is set to become India’s first container transhipment hub and is located around 6 kilometres (4 miles) from Kerala’s tourist hotspot of Kovalam, which is internationally renowned for its beaches.

The Adani Group says the port complies with all laws and cited studies that show it is not linked to shoreline erosion. The state government has also said that any erosion was due to natural causes.

Once completed, the port will vie with Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka for business on the lucrative East-West trade routes, making it of strategic importance for both India and Adani, who is Asia’s wealthiest man and the world’s third-richest.

The first phase of construction was due to be completed by December 2024, but the Adani Group has said in court filings the protests have caused “immense loss” and “considerable delay” to the project.

Five years ago, Australian environmental activists had launched a “Stop Adani” movement to protest his Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland state.

There, activists concerned about carbon emissions and damage to the Great Barrier Reef forced Adani to downsize production targets and delayed the first shipment from the mine by years.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 29, 2022 01:10pm
Indian capitalism
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 29, 2022 01:11pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Mukesh
Nov 29, 2022 01:24pm
Development is essential. India needs better infrastructure.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...
1971 in retrospect
Updated 28 Nov, 2022

1971 in retrospect

The point of no return came when the military launched Operation Searchlight in March 1971.
Gender-based violence
28 Nov, 2022

Gender-based violence

IT is a war without boundaries and seemingly without end. A UN report on femicide released on Nov 25, the...
Battle against dacoits
28 Nov, 2022

Battle against dacoits

THE Punjab police is clearly fighting a formidable, and so far losing, battle against the criminal gangs based in ...