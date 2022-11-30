DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 30, 2022

Textile exporters hope for revival after dull Christmas season

Fatima S. Attarwala Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 07:51am

KARACHI: Textile exporters in Pakistan, like their regional counterparts, struggle to be merry this Christmas season, as a buying freeze abroad has hit all segments, from apparel, denim and knits to home textiles, though they hope things will get better in the coming months.

“This time around, we did not get Christmas orders,” says Sohail Pasha, chairman of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association.

As a rule of thumb, international markets move six months in advance. Hence, Christmas orders are placed in June-July and delivered three months before the start of the season. But demand was slow due to the global economic environment this year.

“The recession has spread everywhere, from Europe and UK to Australia and South Africa,” says Mr Pasha, adding that warehouses are already full of inventories.

Mills have to work at half capacity as retailers abroad struggle to clear out shelves

Retailers abroad are having sales to clear out their merchandise. Meanwhile, manufacturers in Pakistan are holding stocks ready to ship overseas. In Faisalabad, the export-oriented mills are working at about 40-50 per cent capacity, and at roughly 60pc in Karachi, he says.

Because of excess stocks, the benefits of the rupee devaluation are not kicking in either. “Since they do not want to purchase from us, our lower prices make no difference, and we got no orders for the Christmas season,” explains Mr Pasha.

“There are enough stocks on their shelves, their stockrooms and our warehouses to last till March 2023. After that, we are hoping for some positive movement,” he adds.

Many places, no money

The American economy operates on credit and mortgages. As the Federal Reserve — the US central bank — hikes up its rates, the cost of credit pinches the wallets of the average Joe in America, making him less likely to spend.

During the pandemic, the economy had come to a standstill. The usual avenues of spending, such as leisure, travel and clubbing, were forbidden, so people spent money on making their houses beautiful, which also fed the super cycle success of Pakistan’s textile exports.

Now, the reverse has happened. They have places to go but less spending money, so Pakistan’s exports are taking the hit, says Mr Pasha.

Meanwhile, shipment time from China, the world’s factory, has increased since the pandemic until recently.

Retailers factored in 120 days before the ordered products could reach distribution centres for many reasons, such as insufficient trucks and truckers and port and transit delays, says Khurrum Mukhtar, patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association.

However, the issues were resolved faster than anticipated, and Chinese goods reached distribution centres in 45 days. Thus retailers have a backlog of inventory during a global recession.

But, adds Mr Mukhtar optimistically, Pakistan’s finished textile products are in the low and medium category — they do not last beyond four or five washes. So, the target market of Pakistan’s consumer textiles will soon have to purchase new products.

Regional slump

Pakistan is not alone in suffering from a loss in demand in the second half of 2022.

According to figures released by Vietnamese Customs, textiles and clothing exports dropped 32pc year-on-year in September and garment manufacturers were working at 50-70pc capacity.

India is affected, too. The United States is a major textile market for India, accounting for half of home textile exports and 28pc of apparel exports. Last month, its textile exports plummeted 41.5pc year-on-year.

In Sri Lanka, textile exporters are facing a 30pc drop in orders in the coming months.

The decline in Pakistan is hitting the textile industry harder after enjoying the pandemic super cycle. But that balloon has burst.

“Two years were exceptionally good thanks to the pandemic,” says Saleem Parekh, executive director of Al-Abbas Fabrics. “We were the first country to open up compared to our competitors such as Vietnam, Sri Lanka and India. As a result, we were bombarded with orders.”

This time around though, local textile manufacturers are feeling the pinch stronger than previous dips in demand because they enhanced capacities during the pandemic when the orders were pouring in.

Before Covid-19, many buyers were reluctant to come to Pakistan because of the country’s brand image. But they were forced to opt for the country during the pandemic after their usual suppliers were closed.

“Pakistani exporters rose to the occasion, performing well in terms of timely shipments and quality. After the slump in demand is over, we can again compete successfully if we are given a constant supply of gas and our liquidity problems are sorted out,” says Mr Parekh.

Like his brethren, Mr Parekh is anticipating that when the Christmas season is over and the inventories have run out, textile orders will renew.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...
Back to politics
Updated 29 Nov, 2022

Back to politics

PDM and PTI must realise that neither will get what they want if they keep fighting bitterly at every turn.
Election delay
29 Nov, 2022

Election delay

OF recent, leaders from the ruling PML-N have been dropping hints about a possible delay in general elections after...
Sugar woes
29 Nov, 2022

Sugar woes

IT’S that time of year again when cane growers get anxious over the delay in the commencement of the new sugar...