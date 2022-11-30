Discos’ tariff reduced by 32 paise

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved 32 paise per unit reduction on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) for October.

Nepra announced this decision after carrying out a public hearing convened on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) on behalf of all Discos seeking a cut of Rs0.25 per unit, but after detailed deliberations, the regulator reduced the tariff by 32 paise which will allow a combined relief of Rs3.3 billion to the consumers.

The reduction in tariff will not apply to K-Electric consumers.

In a statement, Nepra said the detailed decision would be issued after scrutiny of the data sometime later.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022