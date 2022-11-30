‘Addict’ held for killing infant son at Karachi’s JPMC

KARACHI: Police have arrested a man, said to be an addict, on charges of killing his infant son following a quarrel with his injured wife at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

South SSP Syed Asad Raza told Dawn on Tuesday that the incident took place late on Monday night when Asif Hussain visited the JPMC where his wife, Kaneez Bibi, 40, along with her two children — Atif and Salma — was admitted for treatment following a road traffic accident on Sunday night.

He said she was on a stretcher at the hospital when a man gave her Rs1,000 as charity.

He said the suspect, who’s a drug addict, demanded the cash from his wife and when she refused he started a scuffle, took his own one-year-old son from the stretcher and threw him on the floor causing his death.

The police registered a murder case against him on the complaint of his wife.

The family originally hailed from Rahim Yar Khan and lived here in a slum area of Sohrab Goth.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2022