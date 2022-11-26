Traffic diversion plan finalised for cricket match

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police have chalked out a diversion plan to maintain traffic on alternative routes during the Test match between Pakistan and England at the Cricket Stadium here.

The Stadium Road will be completely closed to general traffic from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road on both sides during the matches.

According to the traffic plan, 432 traffic police personnel, including seven DSPs, 24 inspectors, 314 wardens and 87 traffic assistants, will be deployed to manage traffic on alternative routes.

For the convenience of the citizens and to keep traffic moving on alternative routes, awareness banners will be displayed on main roads along with information on the official social media pages and radio stations of the police, said a spokesman.

Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan said that 432 personnel will perform duties during the cricket matches.

Both the teams will start practice sessions from November 28, a day after the English cricket team’s arrival in Islamabad. The Test match will be played from Dec 1 to 5

Meanwhile, traffic coming from Islamabad 9th Avenue will be able to enter Rawalpindi through Islamabad Expressway at Faizabad and IJP Road through Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor, while the traffic going from Rawalpindi to Double Road and 9th Avenue in Islamabad will enter Rawalpindi through Murree Road at Faizabad.

Murree Road will be completely closed from Faizabad to Double Road on both sides at the time of departure and return of the teams.

The traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to the expressway while the traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will enter Islamabad via 6th Road and Syedpur Road.

Traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk will be diverted towards Farooq-i-Azam Road and Kuri Road.

The chief traffic officer said for the convenience of the citizens and to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes, awareness banners regarding alternative routes were displayed on the main roads of Rawalpindi and additional personnel were also deployed.

The CTO said awareness about the traffic situation will also be provided from time to time through the official social media pages of the traffic police and radio station 88.6.

He said uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city was subject to the cooperation of the citizens with the police.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2022