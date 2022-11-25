DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

APP | Dawn.com Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 09:49am
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkiye on Friday. — Photo by APP</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday left for a two-day official visit, from November 25 to November 27, to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He will be leading a high-level delegation in the country.

According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement, the premier will “jointly inaugurate the third of the four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard”.

Prior to his departure, the premier said in a tweet that the inauguration of the third Milgem Corvette ship represented the deepening defence cooperation between the Turkiye and Pakistan.

“High-level exchanges are a defining feature of our partnership,” he stated. “Our bilateral ties have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan.”

The PM went on to say that the two countries were on a course to “unpack the full untapped potential of relationship”, adding that high-level exchanges were a “defining feature” of the partnership between the two countries.

Trip’s agenda

The FO said during the two-day visit, PM Shehbaz will also “interact with leaders of the Turkish business community” and also meet the President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank during his stay in the country’s urban centre, Istanbul.

Afterwards, Shehbaz and Erdogan will hold wide-ranging discussions on “bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest”, the FO said.

The FO added that the two countries “enjoy fraternal ties deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture, and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust”.

The Milgem project

The Milgem project — based on a joint collaboration between Turkiye and Pakistan — was signed with ASFAT inc, a Turkish state-owned Defence contractor firm in 2018, according to which the Pakistan navy would acquire four Milgem-class ships from Turkey.

Milgem vessels are 99 metres long, have a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons and have a speed of 29 nautical miles. These anti-submarine combat frigates, which can be hidden from the radar, would further enhance the defence capability of the Pakistan Navy.

According to the FO, the launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021 while the groundbreaking for the second ship, PNS Badr, was held in Karachi in May 2022.

“The project represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory,” it said.

Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asif
Nov 25, 2022 09:51am
Every other day I see his picture taking steps in the plane.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Nov 25, 2022 09:51am
Being in Turkey/London feels like I am home
Reply Recommend 0
Pakiba Singh
Nov 25, 2022 09:55am
Does he know that Turkey has no money to give?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 25, 2022 09:57am
SS travels internationally more than the leaders of other nations like India, China, Bangladesh, SA, UAE, USA and so on.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 25, 2022 09:57am
This whole trip is going to burn few million. Why doesn't he fly commercial jet ?besides saving valuable $, How embarrassing is it to fly in a plane smaller than a typical chartered plane.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 25, 2022 09:59am
SS seems like an avid traveler. He loves to travel on planes keeping the country on "auto pilot".
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem
Nov 25, 2022 10:01am
Can he just stay there?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 25, 2022 10:07am
2 near-Bankrupt 'best friends'.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Nov 25, 2022 10:10am
Pakistan going for buying Corvette ships. Pakistan does not needs these Corvette ships in current situation and country should focus on basics like food, energy, inflation and other economic aspect of the country. Even PM visit is costing Pakistan and these un-warranted cost can easily be saved in this crisis situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 25, 2022 10:10am
Birds of the same feather beg together
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 25, 2022 10:13am
The Touring Prime Minister of Pakistan, wonder if he has any time for the flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 25, 2022 10:16am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday left for a two-day official visit, from November 25 to November 27, to Turkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Another trip, another gaffe.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 25, 2022 10:17am
@Pakiba Singh, Does he know that Turkey has no money to give? Turkey had a $40 billion trade surplus while India had a $140 billion trade deficit.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Nov 25, 2022 10:19am
What a waste of public money Looks like Shabaz Sharif doesn’t care about the flood victims
Reply Recommend 0

