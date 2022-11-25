DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 25, 2022

Wazirabad crime scene barricade ‘squeezed’

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 09:51am

GUJRAT: The local authorities have squeezed the barricaded area at the crime scene of attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The space has been squeezed to open the access for some nearby commercial plazas and a bank branch whose business activities were paralysed due to blockade of a long portion of a track along old GT Road’s dual carriageway near Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk.

The crime scene has been cordoned off for the last three weeks since the attack occurred on Nov 3.

Wazirabad city circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Malik Aamir told Dawn that he could not tell how long the area around the crime scene would remain blocked as it could be cleared by the joint investigation team or the Punjab government.

He said the JIT had made three visits to Wazirabad and inspected the crime scene several times.

He said more visits to Wazirabad by the JIT officials were expected as earlier the two members of the team had spent a couple of days in the town during the current week.

Despite clearance of a portion of the barricaded area, there are few commercial outlets along the track where public access is still not permitted.

The container of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan is still parked at the site with barriers in place and a contingent of police has been deployed.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hard reset
25 Nov, 2022

Hard reset

IT is done. What should have been a routine matter in simpler times had this year become a vortex that seemingly...
Order of precedence
25 Nov, 2022

Order of precedence

IN Pakistan as well as abroad, there are few illusions about who actually calls the shots in this country. This...
Politicised police
25 Nov, 2022

Politicised police

AN important case is being heard at the Supreme Court these days, whose outcome could have a far-reaching impact on ...
Farewell to arms
Updated 24 Nov, 2022

Farewell to arms

The good general failed to tell us what motivated his institution to quit politics in his last year in power.
Currency crisis
24 Nov, 2022

Currency crisis

NOMURA, a top financial services company based in Japan, has included Pakistan among seven countries threatened by a...
Privilege and policing
24 Nov, 2022

Privilege and policing

POOR policing and privilege collided in what could have been an entirely preventable tragedy. A young man — a...