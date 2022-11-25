Wazirabad crime scene barricade ‘squeezed’

GUJRAT: The local authorities have squeezed the barricaded area at the crime scene of attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The space has been squeezed to open the access for some nearby commercial plazas and a bank branch whose business activities were paralysed due to blockade of a long portion of a track along old GT Road’s dual carriageway near Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk.

The crime scene has been cordoned off for the last three weeks since the attack occurred on Nov 3.

Wazirabad city circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Malik Aamir told Dawn that he could not tell how long the area around the crime scene would remain blocked as it could be cleared by the joint investigation team or the Punjab government.

He said the JIT had made three visits to Wazirabad and inspected the crime scene several times.

He said more visits to Wazirabad by the JIT officials were expected as earlier the two members of the team had spent a couple of days in the town during the current week.

Despite clearance of a portion of the barricaded area, there are few commercial outlets along the track where public access is still not permitted.

The container of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan is still parked at the site with barriers in place and a contingent of police has been deployed.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2022