DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 20, 2022

Wazirabad gun attack on Imran: ‘Crime scene preservation’ costs traders, residents dear

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 09:30am
— Dawn
— Dawn

GUJRAT: The prolonged preservation of the crime scene of the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad is adversely affecting the businesses of traders, industrialists and bank branches.

Even after two visits by the joint investigation team (JIT) at the Wazirabad crime scene, a track along the dual carriageway of old GT Road is still barricaded by tents and being safeguarded with the deployment of a heavy contingent of police and Elite Force commandos.

The local authorities say the area may get cleared after yet another visit by the JIT in the next couple of days.

Scores of traders and managements of some branches of banks held meetings with the administration and police higher-ups during the last week to persuade them to remove the container of the PTI chairman and other barriers from the scene as their routine businesses had been paralysed for the last couple of weeks.

A delegation of local bankers had earlier called on Gujrat District Police Officer Ghazanfar Shah (who also holds the additional charge of Wazirabad DPO) and apprised him of the difficulties they had been facing, as well as the concerns of the clients, especially cutlery exporters.

Similarly, the owners of commercial buildings, shopkeepers and residents of the particular locality have shared their hardships with the local authorities due to the blockade of the road leading to their places.

The businessmen have urged Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to order the removal of hurdles.

Official sources said a sizeable workforce of the local police and Elite Force had been engaged to perform the duty at the crime scene. A team of forensic experts collected the evidence within 24 hours. Wazirabad DSP Malik Aamir told Dawn that the authorities were aware of the situation but the crime scene could not be cleared without the orders of the JIT. He said the JIT might visit the scene on Monday after which the area would be cleared as he had brought the situation into the notice of the JIT head.

Another senior police officer said that delay in the formation of the JIT and then frequent changes prolonged the process. Meanwhile, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, adviser to the chief minister on home department, on Saturday visited Wazirabad city and went to the residence of PTI worker Moazzam Gondal who died in a bid to overpower the attacker in the rally. He condoled with the family and commended the sacrifice of the party worker.

Mr Cheema also visited the houses of two other party workers who suffered injuries in the Wazirabad attack.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khan47
Nov 20, 2022 09:50am
Incompetence at its peak
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...
IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...