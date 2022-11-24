DAWN.COM Logo

Reactions pour in as Lt Gen Asim Munir named next army chief

Dawn.com Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 09:46pm
<p>Lt Gen Asim Munir named next army chief of Pakistan. — Photo: screengrab</p>

Reactions of politicians, journalists and analysts poured in after President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday signed the summary that named Lt Gen Asim Munir as next army chief and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the next Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called the premier’s selection “based on seniority-cum-merit” and praiseworthy as he congratulated the new appointees.

Former minister Asad Umar congratulated the newly appointed officers and hoped that their decisions would be in accordance to the aspirations of the nation.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan praised party chairman Imran Khan for “always uniting the country”. “He played the role of a leader, and not a traditional politician.”

“I hope that the country will most past political instability soon and towards economic stability. The people will be given the power to make decisions. The solution of all current issues of the country are early transparent elections,” he reiterated.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said, “Imran Khan’s victory plans are starting today from November 24 and the country will go to early elections.”

“I congratulate the newly appointed officials,” he said, adding: “The PDM’s politics has been buried.”

Imran’s former chief of staff Shahbaz Gill lauded President Alvi for carrying out his constitutional duties as well as staying true to his relationship with Imran.

“The statesmanship shown by President Arif Alvi in the last few months is commendable,” he said. “President, the nation is grateful to you.”

Pakistan Initiative at Atlantic Council’s South Asia Centre Director Uzair Younus said that all eyes were on Lt Gen Asim Munir and how he “deals with a country at odds with itself, and adrift globally”.

Journalist Hamid Mir said President Arif Alvi, with his decision to approve the summary, chose not to cause an uproar. “From now onwards, should the president and prime minister also focus on other issues of the country together? Will the tension in politics reduce now or remain?”

Political analyst Michael Kugelman said the incoming chief “must grapple with restoring trust in an institution that’s taken major hits to its popularity and work toward lowering tensions between the government and Imran Khan who likely didn’t want him as chief”.

Kugelman also wondered if the incoming COAS would be ready to bury the hatchet with Imran.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas said that the “best among the best Generals appointed as army chief and Chairman Joint Staff.”

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khawar
Nov 24, 2022 09:23pm
Love you sir!!
Reply Recommend 0
RuhAfzaal
Nov 24, 2022 09:23pm
The choices made by the Sharifs always went against them later. They were grinded to the ground by their handpicked COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Nov 24, 2022 09:30pm
This man was heading ISI when phulwama attack happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Optical Illusion
Nov 24, 2022 09:32pm
Bajwa 2? I wish I am wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Nov 24, 2022 09:32pm
Good luck to new Army Chief of Pakistan, It’s time now, IK PTI should called-off rallies and go back and wait new elections date to be announced sometime next year in 2023 or 2024.
Reply Recommend 0
Polaris
Nov 24, 2022 09:33pm
Congratulations to Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan’s Army Chief. Let us move forward to do the best for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Nov 24, 2022 09:34pm
He was about to retire...
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 24, 2022 09:34pm
Congratulations to the new Army Chief Lt.Gen.Asim Munir and to the new CJCSC Lt.Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza on their Promotions. Respect to President Arif Alvi who contributed immensely in bringing the tense political drama to a peaceful end.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 24, 2022 09:35pm
Congratulations to both Generals on their appointments. Many veterans are praising the two good men, and hope they turn out to be so, and prove to be a-political.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 24, 2022 09:36pm
Hope and prayer that new incumbent puts: - Country and people first - Does not involve army in national politics - Does not serve any economic lobby in return for material wealth, such as has happened with land mafia in the past.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 24, 2022 09:40pm
Hope he can improve the image of army in the eyes of public. Make Pakistan army professionally best force. All activities of the army that distract from its main activities must be stopped.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 24, 2022 09:40pm
Why is Imran Khan still so important in the appointment of COAS? Imran is already out and in all probabilities destined to go down to the history as the u-turn PM of zero utility because, his u-turns only keep him in circles, without moving to any destination.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 24, 2022 09:44pm
Congratulations and lets hope he is like Raheel Sharif (super star)
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Nov 24, 2022 09:47pm
He should wear a khaki colour t-shirt under his shirt.
Reply Recommend 0
Sialkoti
Nov 24, 2022 09:48pm
Wasn't he supposed to retire 2 days prior to Bajwa's retirement? I guess anyone can make up anything in ths banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Nov 24, 2022 09:50pm
To New Army Chief, if you see political parties don’t act properly in the country including PTI-PPP-PML, please take over the country and imposed Military Rule for next 10 years so that Pakistanis get mental relives and peace of mind. Thanks.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Nov 24, 2022 09:54pm
Congratulations and now stay apolitical and don't forget the legacy of your predecessor.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali..
Nov 24, 2022 09:54pm
@M. Saeed, millions if his followers on the streets tend not to agree with you.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 24, 2022 09:55pm
I’m astounded by a nation that is acting as if a messiah has come. Amazing
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Nov 24, 2022 09:56pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , did the President have choice and wanted chaos
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Nov 24, 2022 09:57pm
@M. Saeed, he has no brain of his own
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Nov 24, 2022 10:00pm
We doubt anything will change. There are very few examples of peaceful transfer of power from an institution to a popular leader in the history of civilization. To expect any such changes is a wishful thinking. Mr. Khan should focus on the younger generation and hammer into them principles of democracy, honesty, transparency and accountability. The change will come over time and will be triggered when you least expect it.
Reply Recommend 0
Wisdom Wins
Nov 24, 2022 10:02pm
mutual respect over revenge, progress over protests, peace over justice
Reply Recommend 0
Imdadali
Nov 24, 2022 10:12pm
Good decision to appoint both the officers who are professionally sound.
Reply Recommend 0
RuhAfzaal
Nov 24, 2022 10:23pm
@Irfan, Mr. Khan himself is dishonest. He is good at fooling the younger generation.
Reply Recommend 0
BeMe
Nov 24, 2022 10:34pm
He will do very well, for himself and his fellow generals.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Nov 24, 2022 10:45pm
The new appointees should also meet Imran Khan, the most popular leader of this time. Show some respect to the civilian population by doing so.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 24, 2022 10:48pm
Will he get extension for three years at the time of his retirement?
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Nov 24, 2022 10:52pm
Good choice. He can be best for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

