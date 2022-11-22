DAWN.COM Logo

Verdict on Ishaq Dar’s acquittal plea reserved

APP Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 09:05am

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday reserved its judgement on a petition filed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar seeking his acquittal in a NAB case related to assets beyond his known sources of income.

The minister had submitted three pleas, including one pertaining to exemption from appearance, last week. The court, after a brief hearing, had accepted his plea for exemption from personal appearance.

On Monday, Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing on the petitions and reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from Mr Dar’s lawyer Qazi Misbah and NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022

