DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 21, 2022

GHQ informed about PM Shehbaz's letter on army chief appointment: Khawaja Asif

Dawn.com | Tahir Sherani Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 09:33pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks in the National Assembly on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks in the National Assembly on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced on Monday that the process of making appointments to the top slots of the Pakistan Army had begun and the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi had already been informed about it.

Speaking in a session of the National Assembly, Asif said his ministry has received the prime minister's letter about initiating the process for the next army chief's appointment.

Furthermore, he said that the letter was communicated to the GHQ as well.

Asif said there was a state of "unrest" now that the process for the appointment was initiated.

"It's possible that tomorrow or the day after tomorrow or two days later or three days later this whole process will reach its completion and this unrest will subside."

The defence minister criticised the media for contributing to the charged atmosphere by airing news about whether the summary of the army chief candidates was sent or not but not bothering to verify the information.

Asif said the process was being treated as if it was the only issue in the country today and nothing else.

"This distress is at a time when our economy is weak and we can't stand on our feet. Hopefully, our effort is that this process passes so we can go towards stability," he said, hoping that this threshold of the appointment would be crossed in the next two to three days.

Earlier today, Asif tweeted that the army chief's appointment process would be completed soon in line with all constitutional requirements.

Separately, in an informal talk with reporters in Islamabad, Asif ruled out reports of a deadlock over the name of the new army chief.

"There is no deadlock. Once the summary is received, then a discussion will be held," the senior PML-N leader said.

The defence minister said the prime minister would take the army leadership into confidence, following which a decision would be taken. "Currently, there are five to six senior-most candidates. But no decision has been taken as yet on the names."

Asif said that consultations over the current state of affairs were taking place on a daily basis. "I had also informed the media earlier that the process [of appointments] would start on Monday," he said.

He also went on to say that the government was not facing "any pressure" and was also not in any haste.

The minister said that a "dossier" and a summary would be sent to the Prime Minister House. "Subsequently, the prime minister will formalise everything and send it to the president."

When asked to comment on when a formal decision could be expected, the minister responded: "Maybe by tomorrow or the day after."

COAS selection

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure is ending on Nov 29, but the appointment of new chief is likely to take place before Nov 27, the day when one of the candidates is going to retire.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office told Dawn that the ministry of defence will initiate the summary for the appointment of new army chief before Nov 27.

A source in the defence ministry said it had been decided that the appointment will be made before Nov 27.

The source said that the government, its allies and the military establishment were on the same page on the issue as the consultation process among the three had been completed.

The role of President Dr Arif Alvi has come to the limelight in the appointment process as some media reports claimed that he could hold the notification for 25 days.

However, PM’s spokesman Fahd Hussain while talking to Dawn ruled out the possibility of any such action by the president.

He said under the Constitution the powers to appoint the new army chief rested with the prime minister and he would use his powers to select the best-suited person for the slot.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari advised President Alvi against creating any “sort of disorder” in the army chief’s appointment.

“It is the last chance for the president and he would have to bear any consequence for any disorder. As long as Arif Alvi sahib’s role is concerned, his test has been taken before whether he will stay loyal to Pakistan, its Constitution, its nation and democracy or will he fulfil his friendship with [Imran] Khan sahib,” he added.

Separately, Special Assistant to PM on Law and Justice Irfan Qadir told Dawn President Alvi could not hold the summary as under Article 243 of the Constitution the appointment of chief of the army staff was solely a function of federal government and not the president.

“This article clarifies that command and control of the army rests with the federal government and it has further been defined in articles 90 and 91 of the Constitution,” he added.

“[The] president cannot delay the summary and has to sign it at once,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (48)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hasnain Haque
Nov 21, 2022 02:55pm
The whole system of appointments is flawed, like everything else in Pakistan. If the president has no role then why send it to to him. Every article in the constitution is open to interpretation and can be overturned by the court, so what is the point of having a parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Nov 21, 2022 02:56pm
He is a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Real.Pakistani
Nov 21, 2022 02:57pm
Can't even do the basics & they want to run this country. Corrupt PDM at it's best.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Nov 21, 2022 03:00pm
No govt. has the right to appoint the chief of staff unless you got mandate from the nation. Call for general election and let the people decide to choose their own govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 21, 2022 03:03pm
How does this concern the man in the street and inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Nov 21, 2022 03:04pm
Lotters Cheaters Liars Absconders have no right to appoint Army chief !
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Nov 21, 2022 03:05pm
Now imagine the bunch of thieve will appoint savior for themselves not for nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Amzad Panhwar
Nov 21, 2022 03:06pm
Arif Alvi must intervene here
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 21, 2022 03:10pm
Why such a big issue? It is just a matter of promotion of the due person, by the competent authority in rules!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 21, 2022 03:14pm
@Abdur Razzaque, are you sane person? Do the elect the chief of armed forces by public vote? That means, elect and give the nuclear button to anybody?
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Nov 21, 2022 03:16pm
Spokesperson of Gen ego.
Reply Recommend 0
James
Nov 21, 2022 03:17pm
A typical banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Nov 21, 2022 03:17pm
So, beggars have become choosers.
Reply Recommend 0
CONCERNED
Nov 21, 2022 03:17pm
A stooge Of Nawaz Sharif lying to the Nation
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Nov 21, 2022 03:18pm
Thugs are busy in selecting COAS.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Ullah Khan
Nov 21, 2022 03:19pm
Does all this concern a common man?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 21, 2022 03:20pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Nov 21, 2022 03:27pm
Is the appointment of new chief of army staff a news? Yes, only in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 21, 2022 03:57pm
Corruption at its best
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 21, 2022 04:25pm
Liar, liar, house on fire.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 21, 2022 04:26pm
Why is this man making the issue controversial when he has said it should not be controversial?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Nov 21, 2022 04:35pm
Woow what a news
Reply Recommend 0
Pakpro
Nov 21, 2022 04:36pm
They are trying to install their men wherever they can. They massively benefitted from their guy running ECP and they will benefit greatly in future with these appointments even if they lose the elections next year.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 21, 2022 04:49pm
Don't pour salt on Niazi and PTI CULT's wounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Nov 21, 2022 05:03pm
Why, this news is here?
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 21, 2022 05:03pm
Who cares about the appointment of a Govt Servant ?
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 21, 2022 05:35pm
The process of making appointments to the top slots of the Pakistan Army had begun and so has the blackmailing by declaring the assets of the current chief.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Nov 21, 2022 06:00pm
Congrats in advance General Mehmood, the dark horse in the list.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 21, 2022 06:00pm
@Abdur Razzaque, The current government is the constitutional govt. and in constitution there is room of "No Confidence Motion" and Mr. Khan's govt is rolled out by his allies not by the PTI defectors. Let me recall you when CM Baluchistan Sanaullah Zahri govt. was removed through NCM and PTI happily accepted the govt. of the CM Abdul Qadoos Bizengo. If the people of Pakistan can accept the military regimes then they can accept anything. PTI is paying the price of its unconstitutional moves
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 21, 2022 06:00pm
The matter is simple and straightforward but Pakistan has made it hell
Reply Recommend 0
Kabira
Nov 21, 2022 06:08pm
Why PTI is trying to poke its nose into NO-GO area. Selection of the new COAS is Govt’s prerogative. Opposition has no role in it.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 21, 2022 06:13pm
Please do the job in sober manner, why so much hype & sensations. Let the deserving man take the slot, and be quite.
Reply Recommend 0
Bemused citizen
Nov 21, 2022 06:18pm
Why can't COAS appointments follow the procedure of CJP appointments whereby the next seniormost Supreme Court Judge 'automatically' becomes CJP upon retirement of the incumbent. This would honour merit and seniority as well as free the process of political interference, US interference and unnecessary backdoor deals.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Nov 21, 2022 06:25pm
Which constitution he is talking about? (the one that was prepared in London?)
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 21, 2022 06:43pm
@Abdur Razzaque, when you conduct elections under defined rules and vote, you have already agreed to follow the legal procedure, followed by the supreme court for vote of no confidence!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 21, 2022 06:53pm
Elite people game poor don't bother it
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Nov 21, 2022 07:11pm
Thugs live in illusion !
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Nov 21, 2022 07:38pm
Hope the new COAS would be interested in protecting the state rather than real estate!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 21, 2022 07:57pm
Liar, liar, house on fire.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 21, 2022 07:58pm
This man is clueless and mindless making up stories everyday to stay in the limelight
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas S Shaikh
Nov 21, 2022 08:24pm
@Abdur Razzaque, The PDM government has the people mandate. All members have been elected by the people of Pakistan. The government has the vote of confidence from the Parliament. It doesn't mean the government lacks mandate if it is not your favorable party's government.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Nov 21, 2022 08:29pm
How can a pack of criminals who should have been in jail be doing appointments
Reply Recommend 0
Town Crier
Nov 21, 2022 08:43pm
@Nassir Uddin, have some cold water, then do spell check.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Nov 21, 2022 09:11pm
The process of sending these disgusting criminals to prison will also begin soon
Reply Recommend 0
Imdad Husain
Nov 21, 2022 09:21pm
Get on with, make the announcement, why the delay, the decision could have been made long ago, why wait till the last minute. I can’t believe the necessity or making late decisions.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Nov 21, 2022 09:29pm
In our part of the world abbreviations can go without any objection. Criminals choose their favorites and they depend on each other for mutual gains. The nation is always in lose. The incarnation of a second Qaid-e-Azam is nowhere to be seen in the near future. Each individual is disappointed because of the blunders of the accidental leaders in the shape of the politicians or the highest office bearers in the civ-mil establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 21, 2022 09:39pm
Who is he trying to fool? The letter came from GHQ and not the other way around as he is trying to say here
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Nov 21, 2022 10:18pm
This is a funny and interesting tableau.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...
The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...