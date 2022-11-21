DAWN.COM Logo

Current account deficit shrinks 68.13pc YoY to $0.57bn in October

Dawn.com Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 11:30am

The current account deficit shrank 68.13 per cent year-on-year to clock in at $0.57 billion in October, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, the deficit increased by 56.2pc from September’s figure of $0.36bn, which had been the lowest level since April 2021.

The data showed that the deficit during the first four months of the current fiscal year stood at $2.8bn, narrowing 46.82pc from $5.3bn during July-October 2021.

The central bank said a “continuous decline in imports helped improve the current account deficit”.

During the first four months of FY23, imports dipped by $2.7bn or 11.6pc while exports rose by $0.2bn or 2.6pc compared to the same period last year.

The month-on-month rise in the current account deficit is in contradiction to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement last week saying that it was expected to be below $0.4bn.

Dar said the deficit was under strict watch and being monitored and managed for the sake of national interest.

“The current account deficit was at $316m in September and expected to be below $400m in October,” he said, adding, “If this continues at the same pace, it will be around $5-6bn for the year, (while) the projected was $12bn.”

The finance minister reassured that the deficit was not at a concerning level.

Pakistan posted a massive current account deficit of $17.3bn in the previous fiscal year, or a monthly average of $1.44bn.

E-mad
Nov 21, 2022 11:33am
Drama, figure fudging
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Nov 21, 2022 11:44am
deficit being controlled through less imports is not an achievement. The previous PTI government did the same thing and as soon as economy started to recover and grow, we saw a massive deficit again. Keyword is economic and tax reforms and there is no movement there.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Nov 21, 2022 12:33pm
Lets hope the irrelevant imports continue to be discouraged.
Reply Recommend 0

