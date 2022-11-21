Meeting held to review security ahead of England cricket team’s arrival

ISLAMABAD: While there are apprehensions that the upcoming tour of the English cricket team may be hampered because of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march, Islamabad police have reviewed security arrangements for the cricket team and ensured that the series would not be impacted because of political turmoil.

The first test match between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi from Dec 1 till 5th. On the other hand, PTI’s long march is expected to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26 and can be converted into a sit-in which may continue for many days.

It is worth mentioning that the earlier sit-in of PTI in 2014 continued for 126 days, disrupting everyday activities of residents of the twin cities. Although the cricket stadium is in Rawalpindi, it is adjacent to the federal capital’s territory.

Moreover, cricket teams usually stay in Islamabad and commute between the twin cities on a daily basis. The English team will reach Pakistan on Nov 27.

Although the English Cricket Board’s security team has already expressed satisfaction on the security situation and given a go-ahead to the team but the recent development has raised many questions and triggered fear among stakeholders.

In this regard, the inspector general of police (IGP) reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming visit of the English cricket team during a meeting.

According to a police official, overall security arrangements were discussed and reviewed in the meeting.

It was decided that Islamabad Capital police would maintain complete coordination with Rawalpindi police to ensure foolproof security while the routes of the team would be monitored through digital technology and drone cameras.

More than 1,200 personnel would be deployed on security while CPO (security) would monitor all affairs pertaining to it.

The CPO (operations) will ensure complete coordination with them while Chief Security Officer would be deployed with the cricket team to maintain close liaison and sharing of any important information with other law and enforcement departments.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2022