Personnel called for long march security in Rawalpindi decry ‘bug-infested’ food

Mohammad Asghar Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 09:27am

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Constabulary personnel who have been sent to Rawalpindi from other parts of the province to provide security to participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) long march are unhappy over boarding and lodging facilities and poor quality of food.

In a video clip which went viral on social media on Thursday, the personnel could be heard raising slogans against the authorities during the distribution of meals at an undisclosed location.

In the videos, they could be heard chanting: “Daal daal, subah shaam daal, pathar wali daal, keeray wali daal.” (Pulses in the morning, pulses in the evening. Pulses with stones. Pulses with bugs)

Over 500 personnel of the Punjab Constabulary have been lodged at various places, including marriage halls, police stations and other buildings, in the city ahead of the long march which was expected to enter Rawalpindi next week.

In viral clip, security men can be heard raising slogans against authorities

An unidentified police official, through a voice message on social media, complained that their lodgings lack basic facilities and poor quality food was being provided by the Rawalpindi police.

He claimed many personnel had already fallen sick causing resentment among them. Meanwhile, according to sources, the Superintendent (SP) Headquarters, who was tasked with arranging boarding and lodging, has decided to revise the food menu and a summary has been sent to the police high-ups for approval.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022

