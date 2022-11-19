DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 19, 2022

Angry funerals spark fresh protests in Iran

AFP Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 09:59am
Iranians in the funeral procession of people killed in a shooting attack, in the city of Izeh in Iran's Khuzestan province, on November 18, 2022. — AFP
Iranians in the funeral procession of people killed in a shooting attack, in the city of Izeh in Iran's Khuzestan province, on November 18, 2022. — AFP

PARIS: Funerals for young Iranians, including a small boy, who families say were killed in a state crackdown, sparked a fresh wave of anti-government protests across the country on Friday.

Iran’s leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge in two months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

The authorities have responded with a crackdown that a human rights group says has left 342 people dead, six protesters already sentenced to death and thousands more arrested.

The turbulence comes with intense attention on the response of Iran’s team at the football World Cup in Qatar, which is due to play its first match against England on Monday.

Scores flocked to the south-western city of Izeh for the funeral of Kian Pirfalak, aged nine, according to pictures published by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

His mother told the funeral ceremony that Kian was shot on Wednesday by the security forces, although Iranian officials have insisted he was killed in a “terrorist” attack.

“Hear it from me myself on how the shooting happened, so they can’t say it was by terrorists, because they’re lying,” his mother told the funeral, according to a video posted by the 1500tasvir monitor.

“Maybe they thought we wanted to shoot or something and they peppered the car with bullets... Plainclothes forces shot my child. That is it.”

Ridiculing the official version of events, the protesters chanted: “Basij, Sepah — you are our ISIS!” according to a video posted by Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The Basij is a pro-government paramilitary force and Sepah is another name for Revolutionary Guards. The ISIS is an acronym for the militant Islamic State (IS) group.

“Death to Khamenei”, they shouted in another video posted by 1500tasvir. State television said seven people had been buried, including a nine-year-old boy, adding they had been killed by “terrorists” on motorbikes.

“Kian Pirfalak, nine, and Sepehr Maghsoudi, 14, are among at least 56 children killed by Iranian forces working to crush the 2022 revolution,” said Hadi Ghaemi, director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Sistan-Baluchestan protests

The nationwide protests — which have cut across ethnicities and social classes — were initially fuelled by anger over the obligatory headscarf for women, but have turned into a movement calling for an end to the Ayatollah-led government itself.

According to IHR, at least 342

people, including 43 children and 26 women, have been killed by security forces in the crackdown on the protests. The official IRNA news agency said two members of the security forces had been killed in Bukan, western Iran, on Thursday while the Tasnim agency said a member of the Revolutionary Guards was killed in Sahne, Kermanshah province, on Friday.

The IHR’s figures include 123 people killed in Sistan- Baluchestan province where the protests had a distinct initial spark, but have fed into the nationwide anger.

Mainly Sunni Sistan-Baluchestan is Iran’s poorest region whose ethnic Baluch inhabitants feel discriminated against by the Tehran elite.

New protests took place in the main city of Zahedan, where rights groups say “a large number” of people were killed by security forces on Sept 30.

Football team

In Doha, Iran’s captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh insisted the side was concentrating on World Cup football and declined to be drawn on how it would mark goals.

“Every single player has a different celebration and you ask about national anthem and that’s something that also has to be decided in the team which we already talked about,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...
Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...