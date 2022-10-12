DAWN.COM Logo

At least 108 dead in Iran crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests: IHR

AFP Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 02:25pm
<p>In this file photo, demonstrators take to the streets of Tehran on Thursday to vent their anger over the death of Mahsa Amini. —AFP/File</p>

At least 108 people have been killed in Iran’s crackdown on more than three weeks of nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, said Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The Iranian security forces also killed at least another 93 people during separate clashes in the city of Zahedan, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, IHR said in a statement.

Protests erupted across Iran on September 16, when Amini died three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran by the morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

The violence in Zahedan erupted on September 30 during protests that were triggered by anger over the reported rape of a teenage girl by a police commander in the region.

Human rights groups also voiced alarm on Tuesday over the extent of the crackdown in Sanandaj, the capital of Amini’s home province of Kurdistan in Iran’s west.

“The international community must prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response,” IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said in Wednesday’s statement.

IHR indicated its investigation into the extent of the “repression” in Kurdistan had been hampered by internet restrictions and warned of an “impending bloody crackdown” on demonstrators in the western province.

“The city of Sanandaj in Kurdistan province has witnessed widespread protests and bloody crackdowns in the past three days,” IHR said, adding that its current death toll for the province excluded those killed in that period.

The Oslo-based group said it had so far recorded 28 deaths in Mazandaran province, 14 in Kurdistan, 12 in both Gilan and West Azerbaijan, and 11 in Tehran province.

It said the Iranian security forces had also arrested many children protesting on the streets and at schools in the past week.

“Children have a legal right to protest, the United Nations has an obligation to defend children’s rights in Iran by applying pressure on the Islamic republic,” said Amiry-Moghaddam.

IHR said its toll also excluded six deaths that reportedly occurred during protests inside Rasht central prison in northern Iran on Sunday as it was still investigating the case.

It said workers had also joined in nationwide strikes and protests at Asalouyeh petrochemical plant in Iran’s southwest, Abadan in western Iran and Bushehr to the south.

More than 100 ‘rioters’ charged: judiciary

Meanwhile, Iran has charged more than 100 people in two provinces over the wave of protests triggered by the death in custody last month of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said today.

Tehran province accounted for 60 of the prosecutions while 65 people have been charged over the “recent riots” in the southern province of Hormozgan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported.

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Oct 12, 2022 02:30pm
At least 108 people have been killed in Iran’s crackdown on more than three weeks of nationwide protests Listen to the people, otherwise remember your own history of 1979.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Oct 12, 2022 02:33pm
Wonder where us Rihanna and OIC
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Oct 12, 2022 02:36pm
Know yourselves first. Do not forget your civilization, culture and religion. Let us think twice before jump on any whim and provocation by the others. Once it looks heart catching but the result will ultimately be dangerous that may undermine your personality and sovereignty.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Asif Ali
Oct 12, 2022 02:40pm
The government should force the people to follow the law of the land. International interference in other countries internal affairs by Western country and USA must stop immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Oct 12, 2022 02:51pm
There are Muslims protesting genocide, why is Pakistan and especially Imran Khan quiet over this? Perhaps you have again sent ambassador to check..and who has returned with an ‘all is ok’ certificate just like in xinjiang??
Reply Recommend 0
Anraiz ki Utran
Oct 12, 2022 02:54pm
"Amiry Moghaddam" you are quoting here fled Iran as a child in 80's, his father was a high rank official in the regime of Shah of Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Western heat
Oct 12, 2022 03:02pm
@Imtirian Hozmydadi , I hope you do understand how senseless is your statement
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Oct 12, 2022 03:05pm
108 Dalits die every day.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Oct 12, 2022 03:09pm
India kills more than these number in Kashmir. Why no tears and rage by the Western world
Reply Recommend 0

