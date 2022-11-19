Sharjeel asks TransKarachi to expedite work on Red Line

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday directed TransKarachi to expedite the development work on the Red Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project.

Chairing a meeting of TransKarachi, the implementation agency for the Red Line project, he said that after completion of the 22-km-long project it will be easier for the people of Malir and East district to reach the city centre.

Mr Memon, who is also the chairman of the board of directors of TransKarachi, said that all the issues of contractors should be solved to improve the pace of work of the project.

He asked the transport secretary to convene an official meeting with K-Electric next week at his office on the issue of relocation of utility lines on the route of Red Line.

The board of directors reviewed the progress of infrastructure development of Red Line.

TransKarachi chief executive Wasif Ijal gave a detailed briefing on the project and said that the construction zone from Malir Halt to Mosamiyat had been handed over to the contractor for infrastructure construction.

Rs50m cheque to KPC

The information minister Memon, on behalf of the provincial government, handed over a cheque for Rs50 million to the Karachi Press Club as its annual grant.

KPC President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti received the cheque. Information Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi was also present.

The minister also assured the KPC leadership for allotment of plots to remaining members of the press club.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022