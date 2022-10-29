Sharjeel asks Chinese firm to give time frame for bus manufacturing plant

KARACHI: Sindh Mini­ster for Information, Trans­port and Mass Transit Shar­jeel Inam Memon has asked a Chinese company to submit its final proposal on setting up a bus manufacturing plant in the province as soon as possible so that reservation of land and other formalities could be completed for starting work on the facility.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting held with Yutong of China and its partners Master Motors Pak­istan at his office on Friday.

Yutong Middle East and Pakistan director Mr Robin, Sales Manager Mr Paul, Mas­ter Motors Pakistan Mark­eting Director Muhammad Faisal Mairaj, National Radio and Telecomm­unic­ation Corporation (NRTC) Project Director Sohaib Shafiq and others attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed progress on setting up Yutong Public Transport Plant in Sindh.

It also discussed importing more buses from China under the Peoples Bus Ser­vice Project. The minister asked the Chinese firm to give a time frame for submitting its final proposal to the Sindh government. He added that the Sindh government was serious about setting up the plant and wanted to start work on it as soon as possible.

He said the plant would create employment opportunities besides other benefits.

Briefing the provincial min­ister, Yutong director Mr Robin said his company was working fast on the proposal of the plant; the final proposal would be submitted to the Sindh government very soon.

On the occasion, Yutong and Master Motors handed over 10 trucks of relief goods to the provincial minister for flood victims. The relief goods included 1,400 ration bags and 200 tents.

The minister thanked the Chinese company for the assistance to the flood victims and added that the Chinese government and companies had remained at the forefront in assisting the victims of the recent natural calamity.

Mr Robin said that Paki­stan was their second homeland; it was their responsibility to help Pakistani brothers in the difficult time.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022