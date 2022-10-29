DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 29, 2022

Sharjeel asks Chinese firm to give time frame for bus manufacturing plant

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 09:38am

KARACHI: Sindh Mini­ster for Information, Trans­port and Mass Transit Shar­jeel Inam Memon has asked a Chinese company to submit its final proposal on setting up a bus manufacturing plant in the province as soon as possible so that reservation of land and other formalities could be completed for starting work on the facility.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting held with Yutong of China and its partners Master Motors Pak­istan at his office on Friday.

Yutong Middle East and Pakistan director Mr Robin, Sales Manager Mr Paul, Mas­ter Motors Pakistan Mark­eting Director Muhammad Faisal Mairaj, National Radio and Telecomm­unic­ation Corporation (NRTC) Project Director Sohaib Shafiq and others attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed progress on setting up Yutong Public Transport Plant in Sindh.

It also discussed importing more buses from China under the Peoples Bus Ser­vice Project. The minister asked the Chinese firm to give a time frame for submitting its final proposal to the Sindh government. He added that the Sindh government was serious about setting up the plant and wanted to start work on it as soon as possible.

He said the plant would create employment opportunities besides other benefits.

Briefing the provincial min­ister, Yutong director Mr Robin said his company was working fast on the proposal of the plant; the final proposal would be submitted to the Sindh government very soon.

On the occasion, Yutong and Master Motors handed over 10 trucks of relief goods to the provincial minister for flood victims. The relief goods included 1,400 ration bags and 200 tents.

The minister thanked the Chinese company for the assistance to the flood victims and added that the Chinese government and companies had remained at the forefront in assisting the victims of the recent natural calamity.

Mr Robin said that Paki­stan was their second homeland; it was their responsibility to help Pakistani brothers in the difficult time.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reviving CPEC
29 Oct, 2022

Reviving CPEC

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s first official trip to China, that begins early next week, will focus on the...
Hollow sabre-rattling
29 Oct, 2022

Hollow sabre-rattling

RESPONSIBLE officials of state should know better than to make incendiary claims that have the potential to further...
Renewed resistance
29 Oct, 2022

Renewed resistance

ONCE again, Israel is on the rampage in the occupied territories. Whilst most incursions over the recent past have...
Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...