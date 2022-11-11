Sindh requests World Bank support for electric buses project

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sought financial support of the World Bank for electric buses project in Karachi and the proposed import of 300 high-tech public transport vehicles for the metropolis in the first phase.

The proposal came at a meeting of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon with the WB delegation in his office to discuss various projects funded by the financial institution in Karachi and other parts of the province.

“The minister sought support of the World Bank to bring 300 electric buses in Karachi,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

“The minister while discussing Yellow Line BRT Project with the WB officials briefed them about the potential of modern buses project in the city. The delegation was also briefed about the success of recent transport projects in Karachi, including Orange Line, Green Line, Peoples Bus Service and the recently-tested electrical buses.”

The estimated cost is $438 million, WB delegation told

The WB delegation included its Practice Manager Transport Shomik Mehndiratta and Senior Transport Specialist Hassan Zaidi.

Secretary transport Abdul Halim Shaikh, managing director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority retired captain Altaf Hussain Sario, project director BRT Yellow Line Ameer Fazal, officials Shaheen Sabir and Muhammad Yusuf Muneer also attended the meeting.

“The Sindh government is endeavouring to improve the public transport system on modern lines in the province and the transport sector has attractive investment opportunities for both local and international players with all due guarantees and maximum facilities from the provincial administration,” the statement quoted the minister as saying.

The meeting, it said, thoroughly reviewed progress of the BRT Yellow Line project. The WB representatives agreed to conduct a joint survey of the Line route. The project director, while briefing about the project, told the meeting participants that the BRT Yellow Line would cost $438 million and that the 21-kilometre dedicated corridor would be built between Dawood Chowrangi and Numaish Chowrangi.

The corridor will start from Dawood Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area and the buses would run via Jam Sadiq Bridge, Main Korangi Road, FTC Interchange Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-i-Quaideen and Kashmir Road Interchange; and will integrate with the Red Line at Numaish Chowrangi.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2022