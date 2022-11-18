DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 18, 2022

Sheikh Rashid’s security beefed up after threatening call

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 09:58am

RAWALPINDI: After receiving a threatening call to attack former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, police here have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The FIR was registered with the Civil Lines police on the complaint of a detective foot constable under section 506 (hurling threats of dire consequences) and 25-D of the Telegraph Act 1885.

The complaint said in the FIR that he received information that the threatening call to attack Mr Ahmed was received on the landline phone number of the city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi at about 3:35pm on Wednesday.

He said the call was attended by the telephone operator and the caller identified himself as Arshad Ansari and said the former minister “would be attacked tonight” and disconnected the call. The police launched an investigation and advised the AML leader to avoid public meetings and take extra care while moving outside.

On the other hand, the security of Mr Ahmed has been beefed up and a section of Elite Force commandos deployed at his public secretariat at Lal Haveli in addition to the already existing police force deployed around the premises.

It may be mentioned that a few months ago, Mr Ahmed had received a threatening call. A case of the incident was registered with the Waris Khan police on the complaint of the AML chief. However, no progress has so far been made in the investigation of the case.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mark
Nov 18, 2022 10:13am
Why should taxpayer's money be spent on goons like Sh. Rasheed, they don't deserve security.
Reply Recommend 0
CONCERNED
Nov 18, 2022 10:17am
Only one man the Chief terrorist of PMLN Rana Sanaullah could do such a thing. because being interior minister makes him unanswerable for such activities as all agencies work under him & they will never investigate such threats
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuit of justice
Nov 18, 2022 10:20am
Police doing messengers job for neutrals and PDM, by spreading fear and panic in nations hearts and minds because they are rejected by people of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Zaibullah khan
Nov 18, 2022 11:03am
This is nothing but a continuation of the ongoing farce.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...
Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...