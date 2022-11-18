Sheikh Rashid’s security beefed up after threatening call

RAWALPINDI: After receiving a threatening call to attack former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, police here have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The FIR was registered with the Civil Lines police on the complaint of a detective foot constable under section 506 (hurling threats of dire consequences) and 25-D of the Telegraph Act 1885.

The complaint said in the FIR that he received information that the threatening call to attack Mr Ahmed was received on the landline phone number of the city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi at about 3:35pm on Wednesday.

He said the call was attended by the telephone operator and the caller identified himself as Arshad Ansari and said the former minister “would be attacked tonight” and disconnected the call. The police launched an investigation and advised the AML leader to avoid public meetings and take extra care while moving outside.

On the other hand, the security of Mr Ahmed has been beefed up and a section of Elite Force commandos deployed at his public secretariat at Lal Haveli in addition to the already existing police force deployed around the premises.

It may be mentioned that a few months ago, Mr Ahmed had received a threatening call. A case of the incident was registered with the Waris Khan police on the complaint of the AML chief. However, no progress has so far been made in the investigation of the case.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022