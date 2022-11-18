DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 18, 2022

Russian strikes batter Ukraine’s power grid

AFP Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 09:07am
Locals rush to receive aid at a distribution point in the centre of this Ukrainian city that was recently liberated from Russian occupation, on Thursday. —AFP
Locals rush to receive aid at a distribution point in the centre of this Ukrainian city that was recently liberated from Russian occupation, on Thursday. —AFP

KYIV: Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, the latest in a wave of attacks that have crippled the country’s energy infrastructure as winter sets in and temperatures drop.

Repeated barrages have been disrupting electricity and water supplies to millions of Ukrainians, but the Kremlin blamed civilians’ suffering on Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate, rather than on Russian missiles.

Journalists in several Ukraine cities said the fresh strikes had hit with snow falling for the first time this season and after officials in Kyiv warned of “difficult” days ahead with a cold spell approaching.

The salvoes also came as Moscow and Kyiv confirmed the extension of an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, which aims to help ease pressure on the global supply of food.

Ukraine has faced a pounding series of strikes against its power grid following battlefield victories against Russia, the latest being Moscow’s retreat from the southern city of Kherson.

“Four missiles and five Shahed drones were shot down over Kyiv,” the Kyiv regional administration announced, referring to the Iranian-made suicide drones that Moscow has been deploying against Ukraine targets in swarms.

As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continues, the head of the central region of Dnipropetrovsk Valentyn Reznichenko said strikes had hit the administrative centre of Dnipro.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...
Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...