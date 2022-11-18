Human rights violations in Afghanistan continue: ex-envoy

ISLAMABAD: After more than a year of Taliban takeover, the expected progress has not been achieved in some vital areas, including inclusivity, human rights, particularly women rights and in counter-terrorism in Afghanistan.

These areas are vital for long-term peace and security.

This was stated by former ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan at an event organised by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Pakistan.

The FES Pakistan has launched its new series “Afghanistan Monitor”. These regularly planned publications will display the current political, humanitarian and economic developments in Afghanistan.

“The focus in news and media has shifted greatly toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But we must not forget Afghanistan and the responsibility of the international community in the region,” said FES country director Niels Hegewisch in his opening remarks at the paper launch.

Amina Khan, director Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA), reaffirmed the remarks of ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan: “The takeover of the Taliban is a work in progress. But we have to be clear: the Taliban are there to stay. And while some parts of their government seem to function, there are other areas with great shortcomings, for example, in the judiciary of Afghanistan.”

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022