DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 18, 2022

Human rights violations in Afghanistan continue: ex-envoy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 10:06am

ISLAMABAD: After more than a year of Taliban takeover, the expected progress has not been achieved in some vital areas, including inclusivity, human rights, particularly women rights and in counter-terrorism in Afghanistan.

These areas are vital for long-term peace and security.

This was stated by former ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan at an event organised by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) Pakistan.

The FES Pakistan has launched its new series “Afghanistan Monitor”. These regularly planned publications will display the current political, humanitarian and economic developments in Afghanistan.

“The focus in news and media has shifted greatly toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But we must not forget Afghanistan and the responsibility of the international community in the region,” said FES country director Niels Hegewisch in his opening remarks at the paper launch.

Amina Khan, director Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA), reaffirmed the remarks of ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan: “The takeover of the Taliban is a work in progress. But we have to be clear: the Taliban are there to stay. And while some parts of their government seem to function, there are other areas with great shortcomings, for example, in the judiciary of Afghanistan.”

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...
Wazirabad JIT
17 Nov, 2022

Wazirabad JIT

The incident will continue to be milked for its political worth. Perhaps some want to keep it that way.
Toshakhana mystery
17 Nov, 2022

Toshakhana mystery

THE claims by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman that he is the one who had purchased a very expensive wristwatch...
Xi-Biden summit
17 Nov, 2022

Xi-Biden summit

THE recent one-on-one meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali reinforces...