Pakistani origin journalist Amna Nawaz to start as anchor on PBS' NewsHour

Dawn.com Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 09:43pm
<p>PBS NewsHour hosts Geoff Bennett (left) and Amna Nawaz appear in Alexandria Va. on Nov 10. — Photo by Mike Morgan/PBS</p>

The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) — an American broadcaster — announced on Wednesday that a journalist of Pakistani origin, Amna Nawaz, will join Geoff Bennett as anchor of the weeknight 'PBS NewsHour' show after Judy Woodruff's near-decade-long run as host ends.

More conventional than commercial TV, NewsHour reports on daily stories along with deeper magazine-style pieces. It was even parodied on a recent 'Saturday Night Live' segment as “we’re what your grandma’s talking about when she says, ‘I saw this on the news'.”

Washington veteran Woodruff, aged 75, would be hosting her last show — that she has been hosting since 2013 — on Dec 30.

Woodruff is being replaced at the PBS anchor desk by a black man and a first-generation American of Pakistani descent.

She would hand over the role to the new anchors at the beginning of 2023 to embark on a two-year reporting project on divisions in the US.

Woodruff tweeted a photo of herself with Nawaz and Bennett.

Nawaz, 43, joined NewsHour as Woodruff's chief substitute in 2018 and has previously worked at ABC and NBC News.

She has won Peabody Awards for her reporting on the Jan 6, 2021, insurrection and global plastic pollution.

The 42-year-old Bennett joined NewsHour earlier this year after leaving NBC. Prior to covering the White House and Congress for NBC, he used to work for NPR.

“You can’t understate the importance of this moment,” Nawaz was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

“It is an enormous change for an incredible institution that doesn’t do this change often. On that level, I think both of us understand very deeply what we are taking on.”

Bennett said, “There are few places these days that cover the fullness of American life, from hard news to feature stories, the way the ‘NewsHour’ does."

An attempt to broaden the audience

PBS CEO Paula Kerger said that the hirings are also an effort to broaden the show's focus beyond Washington news.

“One of the strengths of the public media system is we have these stations all across the country and we have been talking about ways to leverage that,” she said. There are 179 separate licenses for PBS outlets.

The show is establishing an active presence on social media platforms — such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube — to broaden its audience beyond the estimated two million television viewers.

According to Google Analytics and YouTube, it receives more than a million unique viewers each day on YouTube.

Sara Just, the show's senior executive producer, said that having two anchors gives NewsHour more flexibility to use them as reporters who can travel for stories.

Since its beginning in 1975, the show has incorporated both single and co-anchors, with only a total of four people having occupied the role.

Robert MacNeil and Jim Lehrer co-anchored for two decades after which Lehrer took it over alone when MacNeil retired.

After Lehrer left in 2011, Woodruff and Gwen Ifill began co-hosting the show in 2013.

Following Ifill's death in 2016, Woodruff became the only anchor of NewsHour.

Woodruff's anchoring journey

Recoiling from the word 'retirement', Woodruff stated that she felt like the midterm elections seemed like the right time to "retreat".

“I honestly wanted to step away from the anchor desk at a point where I still have the energy and enthusiasm to do some reporting that really matters to me,” she said.

Her television career had included time at NBC News and two stints at PBS surrounding a stretch at CNN.

Woodruff has been in the industry for long enough to experience blatant sexism and underestimation of women and has been able to overcome it as well.

“If I’d had any role at all in seeing one woman or one person-of-colour — who didn’t have a chance — if they’ve been able to look at the work that I’m doing and have confidence in themselves and their future and help them take the next step, I’m really proud of that,” she said.

She plans to take a week off before getting involved in 'America at a Crossroads', a two-year project that would examine the nation’s political and social divisions.

Hoping to deliver suggestions to improve things, she plans to talk to citizens and experts of all categories.

She would report what she regularly finds on NewsHour, building toward a special at the end.

Separately, Nawaz recalled meeting a young woman — who had recently started watching NewsHour — and being told that it "makes me feel so calm when I see you guys come up on the screen".

She told Nawaz that she felt like she was about to get some information "in a way that I'm ready to receive".

Humza
Nov 17, 2022 01:59pm
Born in US. Stop trying to claim it as an achievement for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
UturnMaster
Nov 17, 2022 02:13pm
not sure why this is news? why do pakistanis try to take the credit for people of success whom they wouldnt even care to know a few days before their success?
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 17, 2022 02:16pm
Congratulations to Amna!
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja
Nov 17, 2022 02:18pm
Major achievement in a highly competitive market. Well done!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 17, 2022 02:20pm
Heartening to know anyone having Pakistani back ground taking lime light. Has she any relation with think tank Shuja Nawaz?
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad - USA
Nov 17, 2022 02:39pm
As an American Pakistani, I’m so proud of Amna Nawaz, being part of American journalist with roots from Pakistan, wishing her all success in PBS news hours program. Amna Nawaz often visited my home during PBS News Hours program but on TV.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan first
Nov 17, 2022 02:40pm
So what?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Kaludi
Nov 17, 2022 02:48pm
PBS does not under estimate the intelligence of it's audiences, and delivers the news in a comprehensive manner that enhances the intellect and information of it's viewer. To land a spot on the highly acclaimed and reputable News Hour of this fine organization is commendable. To be where McNeal and Lehrer, and Woodruff and Ifill have been is no easy feat. Congratulations Ms. Amna Nawaz!
Reply Recommend 0
Common Ground
Nov 17, 2022 02:52pm
Good Achievement on a personal level and good luck with your new position but why us this News In Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Srahadi
Nov 17, 2022 02:54pm
good news
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 17, 2022 02:55pm
Pakistan is producing all kinds of journalists while India is producing scientists, doctors and Engineers of all kinds but comparatively a fewer journalists migrating to the West. This simply reelects the priorities of the nations. While one on the East is becoming self sufficient and economically stable and the other is moving towards political and economical bankruptcy.
Reply Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Srahadi
Nov 17, 2022 02:55pm
Good News Congratulations to miss amna
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Ahmed Part-II
Nov 17, 2022 02:56pm
Big Deal?
Reply Recommend 0
Moin
Nov 17, 2022 03:12pm
Pakistani origin not Pakistani..right? So why making a news.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Nov 17, 2022 03:28pm
All part of the diversity wave. People are being chosen on colour rather than talent in US and UK. Woke culture. The whites are being equated to right wing unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Nov 17, 2022 03:35pm
As an American television presenter, Anna is not forced to cover her sympathetic brown face with thick layers of makeup, nor does she have inches-long multicoloured fingernails!
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 17, 2022 03:40pm
@Humza, No more than Indians claim Kamala Harris or Rishi Sunak of Indian-origins. Neither of them born in India. Kamala Harris is nor Jamaican-American then she is Indian-American. Rishi was born in the UK. Kamala Harris in the US. So nothing for Indians to brag about either.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghawash
Nov 17, 2022 03:46pm
Great achievement
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Nov 17, 2022 03:47pm
Ok everyone, relax! It is not Noble Prize - even that is over-rated and being awarded to many otherwise undeserving people for achieving nothing too remarkable... - Obama - within his first year in office, without any track record of successes. - Malala - for just being a girl from Swat, who got caught in a firing by the Talibans. Thousands others have perished without being awarded any prize. - Abe Ahmed - who is now butchering people in his own country who oppose his rule. And many others,
Reply Recommend 0
NYS
Nov 17, 2022 03:48pm
@UturnMaster , successful people are countable in every sphere
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 17, 2022 03:54pm
Great move and excellent news. Most of the people have no clue that she is the daughter of former PTV English news caster Shuja Nawaz, who is the brother of the former Pak Army COAS Asif Nawaz Janjua.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Aisha
Nov 17, 2022 04:08pm
She is a 'child of the American soil, 'so at a major advantage but whether, born or made, America is a meritocracy. Those who make it to the media have been even been born in Arab, African and other countries. Their honest hard work brings them to this stage. Ms Amna Nawaz has worked hard to get to this position as its not easy being brown in this day and age to get to that rank in the US on merit. In Russia you will never find a foreign born or even non-Slav making it to such a level.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 17, 2022 04:20pm
@Humza, Agreed now she is American citizen and support to American agenda not Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Nov 17, 2022 04:32pm
Pakistani women in general are 50 years behind other 3rd world countries in the USA. Most of them, after high school, are either packed up and sent home for re-orientation or married to their cousins so that they can bring them back.
Reply Recommend 0
Assad
Nov 17, 2022 04:44pm
Amina Nawaz is the niece of late/former CoAS General Asif Nawaz and the daughter of famous Pakistani journalist and author, Shuja Nawaz. Well done Amina!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Nov 17, 2022 04:49pm
Good to see her in an important show . However neither she nor her viewers view her as anything but American and a pride of American accomplishments that is a melting pot of multiple identities . Pakistan is not the feature here but claim pride if you want to . People also claimed Rishi Sunak
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 17, 2022 05:17pm
She is already a big hit in US with a growing fan base
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 17, 2022 05:18pm
@Humza, Born in US. Stop trying to claim it as an achievement for Pakistan Its pakistani talent, best in the world, equalled by none.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali..
Nov 17, 2022 05:22pm
@Henchi, not true
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Nov 17, 2022 05:33pm
@Humza, jealous
Reply Recommend 0
JS
Nov 17, 2022 06:00pm
Congrats to Amna on her proud achievement. A unique and distinctive career Amna holds and is set to make her mark here. Good wishes for her brilliant success.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 17, 2022 06:03pm
Great move and wonderful news. In fact, journalism is in her blood as her dad, Shuja Nawaz, is a well-known U.S. based analyst, writer, author and journalist, who during yesteryears was a PTV English News Caster and happens to be the brother of the former COAS Asif Nawaz Janjua.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Nov 17, 2022 06:07pm
I have watched her reporting on plastic pollution . Absolutely exemplary reporting.
Reply Recommend 0
A K Islam
Nov 17, 2022 06:08pm
@Humza, Agree with you 100%.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 17, 2022 06:25pm
@UturnMaster , half of the India is celebrating Rishi being the UK prime minister despite the fact that he was born is Britain. It’s a problem across South Asia
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Nov 17, 2022 06:48pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Oh’ I did not know that, She belongs to very good family of Pakistan, now I’m more proud of Amna Nawaz, for me she is like my daughter, all good luck and success for her from the bottom of my heart.
Reply Recommend 0
Vks, St. Louis, MO
Nov 17, 2022 07:06pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Nov 17, 2022 07:09pm
Many congratulations to Amna Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
UncutTruth
Nov 17, 2022 07:09pm
Good, at least one Pakistani doing something positive. Must be due to the upbringing in US
Reply Recommend 0
Ali..
Nov 17, 2022 07:16pm
@Taj Ahmad , be proud of every Pakistani lady who succeeds.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Rath
Nov 17, 2022 07:30pm
@Humza, Lol true, Pakistan has nothing to do with her achievements.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 17, 2022 07:45pm
@MOAZ, Agree
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Ahmed
Nov 17, 2022 08:17pm
This is a positive step for PBS in their efforts to step up disinformation. Her appointment will find new audiences of interest to PBS because these audiences are easily made to give funding by providing news-stories of a certain slant.
Reply Recommend 0
ARahman
Nov 17, 2022 08:28pm
Good for her, but please note PBS is highly biased and lean very very left. aka liberal.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 17, 2022 08:40pm
Why she not following the tradition!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 17, 2022 08:43pm
@MOAZ, evry nation has it's ups and downs! Have a good look at Germany and Japan!
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID AHMAD
Nov 17, 2022 08:53pm
Congratulation Amna !!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Jan
Nov 17, 2022 09:14pm
Go women go! Regardless of their origin or ethnicity.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Malik
Nov 17, 2022 09:15pm
Great to see Pakistani and Indians becoming part of the mainstream American flagship PBS news! However, PBS and rest of the mainstream media such as CNN, ABC, NBC, PBS etc. are all totally rejected mass media outlet by the majority of the viewers of America and are now known as the "FAKE MEDIA". Case in point...weekly show of Farid Zakeria has been fallen victim to the same downgrading and is now also called the Fake News! In USA and EU countries Fake news is the mainstream news media today!
Reply Recommend 0
Hanna
Nov 17, 2022 09:22pm
@Tanvir Khan, leave her brown face amd fingernails alone,it's none your business what she does with it,you should really read some books or do some courses to develop your smooth brain
Reply Recommend 0
St. Mercury
Nov 17, 2022 10:35pm
Congratulations to Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennet for Co anchor job. I watch both of them every day in the evening.
Reply Recommend 0

