Bilawal decries ‘national obsession’ with COAS appointment

Imran Ayub Published November 16, 2022 Updated November 16, 2022 09:15am
KARACHI: A visitor poses next to a fighter jet on display during the 11th IDEAS Defence Expo, which was inaugurated on Tuesday.—PPI

KARACHI: Terming the gossip, debate and speculation over the upcoming appointment of the chief of army staff “unfortunate”, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday warned that the national obsession with this particular office would not contribute to the stability of our democracy, nor would it help the nation to grow.

Talking to reporters after attending a ceremony at the Dow University of Health Sciences’ (DUHS) Ojha Campus, Mr Bhutto-Zardari was quite upfront with his views, even criticising leaders from the ruling coalition who were constantly discussing the army chief’s appointment in the public domain and on national media.

“It’s so unfortunate that for a quite long time, this appointment of COAS is being discussed,” he said to a question about the recent remarks of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “consultation” over the choice of the new chief.

“We are witnessing totally unnecessary politics on this subject. Whether these people are in the ruling parties or in the opposition, we should not do this. We should keep our national interest as our priority. His [Imran Khan] politics actually revolve around this issue [COAS appointment], and let me say that until our politics don’t come out of this subject, our democracy will not get stronger and we won’t grow as a nation.”

He reiterated that any decision on these lines would reflect the government’s resolve to stick with the Constitution.

IDEAS inaugurated

Earlier, the foreign minister inaugurated the 11th edition of the IDEAS Defence Expo 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre, where he was the chief guest. In his inaugural address, Mr Bhutto-Zardari showed the government’s willingness to have “meaningful dialogue” for “peace and harmony in the region”. Although he did not name any country, it was understood that he could have been referring to India.

“Pakistan, being a responsible state, is always committed to play its role for international peace, stability and order,” he said.

“The government of Pakistan always believes in meaningful dialogue on the basis of equality not only to resolve bilateral issues but also to give a chance to peace and harmony in the region. At our end, we in collaboration with our partners are steadfast to this unflinching commitment for peace and stability in the world.”

He called IDEAS “a regional gateway” for international manufacturers and suppliers to explore new avenues of defence cooperation through joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration. The country’s industry, he said, has reached the threshold of quality and reliability wherein its products are competing in the international market.

Upon his arrival, Maj-Gen Muham­­mad Arif Malik, director general of the DEPO, welcomed the foreign minister. Mr. Bhutto-Zardari also took a round of the stalls and exhibition halls and inaugurated new inventions of the Pakistan Defence Industry, Global Industrial Solutions and National Radio Telecommun­ica­tion Corpora­tion, according to a press release.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2022

Anti-Corruption
Nov 16, 2022 09:25am
Most useless foreign minister ever
Justice
Nov 16, 2022 09:36am
SS, Marriyum and other PDM folks made COAS appointment so political. Bilawal needs to wake up and realize what is going on around him.
UG
Nov 16, 2022 10:06am
So he is not interested in an appointment that brought him as a foreign minister? What an ungrateful kid.
Tejinderpal
Nov 16, 2022 10:07am
Country on the brink of bankruptcy, middle of humanitarian crisis, but whole country is being walked into a civil war all over this appointment which in normal countries wouldn’t even make the news. No wonder you languish at bottom of every list that marks progress
Sayyar Khan
Nov 16, 2022 10:08am
When army priorities national interests Pakistan will blossom
Sh. Rashy Talli
Nov 16, 2022 10:09am
Well said! Billorani is very siyani!
AA
Nov 16, 2022 10:28am
what a joke. Talks about democracy and makes backdoor deals.
Jamki
Nov 16, 2022 10:42am
Young but matured politician!
Mahmood
Nov 16, 2022 10:49am
Little Zardari jostling for power grab by criticizing his boss?
