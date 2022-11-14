DAWN.COM Logo

No consultation with Nawaz Sharif over army chief’s appointment: Khawaja Asif

Dawn.com | Tahir Sherani Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 09:03pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif talks to reporters outside the parliament on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday debunked reports of consultation with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over the army chief’s appointment, reiterating that the decision was “strictly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s prerogative”.

Talking to reporters outside the parliament today, he said: “Consultations have not yet taken place on the army chief’s appointment. These are just newspaper reports.”

Asif clarified that the name of the new army chief had not been decided yet.

“The prime minister has discretion regarding the army chief’s appointment. Therefore, the prime minister will make a decision on the appointment,” he added.

Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa is set to retire on Nov 29. The outgoing chief of army staff ended all speculations about him getting another extension when at an event in Washington he confirmed that he would be stepping down at the end of his extended tenure this month.

Last month, the defence minister stated that the process officially begins around Nov 18 and by Nov 29 the country will have a new army chief.

Asif’s remarks today come as speculations intensify on the future army chief, a process that has entered the political discourse of late due to ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

According to a Dawn report, the Sharif brothers have reportedly decided in a London huddle that the prime minister will not buckle under any ‘pressure’ to make the all-important appointment — come what may.

After attending the COP27 climate conference last week, the prime minister had flown to London, apparently to consult his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on the appointment of the new army chief later this month.

Commenting on the development, Imran had said it was unimaginable that “important decisions are taken abroad by those who have plundered the state wealth for the past 30 years”.

“This is a violation of the Official Secrets Act. We will consult our lawyers […] How can he [Shehbaz] consult with an absconder and a convict regarding such an important decision,” the PTI chief had said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Geo News journalist Hamid Mir later today, Asif alleged that Imran was trying to make the army chief’s appointment “controversial” since last October.

“We often meet Mian Nawaz Sharif to discuss several issues […] but no consultation has been held on this matter,” he reiterated, adding that the process of the crucial appointment had not even begun yet.

Haider
Nov 14, 2022 08:59pm
You guys can't blink without NS concent
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 14, 2022 09:00pm
Who did the u turn now????
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Ahmed Part-II
Nov 14, 2022 09:04pm
The sun rises from the west too.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Nov 14, 2022 09:05pm
And he had to speak for SS but not SS himself - who is ''mum' after his visit with the Godfather in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Fred
Nov 14, 2022 09:11pm
Bunch of liars…
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Nov 14, 2022 09:13pm
Your days of feudal VIP culture in politics are over.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Nov 14, 2022 09:13pm
What a bunch of liars.
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz
Nov 14, 2022 09:14pm
This is called “White lies” and the gangsters think that nation believes them.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 14, 2022 09:16pm
Another u-turn. First they openly say they are going to UK to discuss it and now suddenly they arent?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 14, 2022 09:16pm
These thugs and frauds are compulsive liars. Sorry state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for all
Nov 14, 2022 09:16pm
I think someone must have told them about the serious legal complications to have consultd NS on this sensitive matter and now they had to change their previous version.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 14, 2022 09:17pm
PDM does not represent the majority of the country. How can they choose Army chief?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 14, 2022 09:17pm
PDM is not a elected government by people of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Nov 14, 2022 09:19pm
Asif Sahib, why were you meeting criminal Nawaz in London, if not discussing the appointment?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 14, 2022 09:19pm
yeah right, so what was SS doing in london for 3 days? Eating pie and mash?
Reply Recommend 0
amir
Nov 14, 2022 09:23pm
and the nose keeps growing
Reply Recommend 0
Adrish Baloch
Nov 14, 2022 09:27pm
You sure Khaja sahib!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan
Nov 14, 2022 09:28pm
Lies then what showbaz was doing in London
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Nov 14, 2022 09:31pm
It's USA installs the Pakistan Army Cheif; a myth that PM has the authority, yes, he's a symbolic! PDM is worried about the aftermath once current COAS left. Probably the new COAS would like to establish his legacy by winning Pakistanis support, may not allow PDM to continue and call for early election. I can see PDM is packing within weeks!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 14, 2022 09:33pm
Do these crooks ever speak truth?
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Nov 14, 2022 09:34pm
His nose is hitting his upper lip, result of truthing all these years.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 14, 2022 09:35pm
@NACParis, there were two pressing issues. Which tailor did SS get his waist cost stitched from? And how are the bhogan bela plants doing on Raiwind front boundary wall which NS planted himself before he left for platelet counting!
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Nov 14, 2022 09:37pm
Yet another white lie from Nawaz League politicians.. serial and pathological liars and chors!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 14, 2022 09:39pm
Now who is going to believe these looters, thieves and corrupts? Nobody!
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Nov 14, 2022 09:39pm
You lie so much that you forget what you said earlier...You were on live TV when you said that MNS is being consulted and of course he would be because of his experience etc. etc. Maybe try telling the truth for a change...
Reply Recommend 0
Optical Illusion
Nov 14, 2022 09:51pm
White lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Nov 14, 2022 09:52pm
Mr Khawaja stop kidding, he consults Nawaz Sharif on every tiny thing. You are belittling the citizens as if they are dumb.
Reply Recommend 0
Marcus
Nov 14, 2022 09:52pm
Only elected govt can choose next chief not a govt by default. So Bajwa has got an extension by default.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 14, 2022 09:54pm
Oh yes, we believe you or do we?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 14, 2022 09:55pm
I believe he is right. SS and NS only discussed the matters of wrapping up their assets in Pakistan, and move permanently to London before IK takes the oath.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Nov 14, 2022 09:59pm
Why is Ladla family aka zardari and Nawaz not in Jail
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Nov 14, 2022 10:02pm
@Sid, who likes and approves and continues to follow u-turn making leaders. Guess it is time everyone does the same!
Reply Recommend 0

