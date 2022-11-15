PM Shehbaz again tests positive for Covid-19

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who returned from a five-day stay in the United Kingdom a day earlier, had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, the minister said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a Covid-19 test today as per the doctor’s advice.

She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for PM Shehbaz’s speedy recovery.

This is the third time the prime minister has tested positive for the virus. He had previously contracted Covid-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

PM Shehbaz had landed back in Pakistan on Monday after a brief but busy trip to London, but had taken the day ‘slow’ due to feeling unwell.

A source close to the PM said he was not well, as a result of which he spent a ‘slow’ Monday. The premier had fallen ill in London, which was why he had extended his private visit by two days, he added.

The premier had reached London last week after attending the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. During his five-day stay in the British capital, the premier held a slew of meetings with his self-exiled former prime minister brother, Nawaz Sharif, wherein according to media reports, they discussed the next army chief’s appointment among other critical issues.

Well wishes pour in

Politicians and journalists were quick to wish the premier a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon,” said journalist Hamid Mir.

PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt also prayed for PM Shehbaz’s health.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also prayed for the prime minister’s health and speedy recovery.

According to Radio Pakistan, they said the premier would recover soon and continue to steer the country toward the path of development and prosperity.