PM Shehbaz again tests positive for Covid-19

Dawn.com Published November 15, 2022 Updated November 15, 2022 01:24pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly. — APP

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who returned from a five-day stay in the United Kingdom a day earlier, had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, the minister said the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a Covid-19 test today as per the doctor’s advice.

She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for PM Shehbaz’s speedy recovery.

This is the third time the prime minister has tested positive for the virus. He had previously contracted Covid-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

PM Shehbaz had landed back in Pakistan on Monday after a brief but busy trip to London, but had taken the day ‘slow’ due to feeling unwell.

A source close to the PM said he was not well, as a result of which he spent a ‘slow’ Monday. The premier had fallen ill in London, which was why he had extended his private visit by two days, he added.

The premier had reached London last week after attending the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. During his five-day stay in the British capital, the premier held a slew of meetings with his self-exiled former prime minister brother, Nawaz Sharif, wherein according to media reports, they discussed the next army chief’s appointment among other critical issues.

Well wishes pour in

Politicians and journalists were quick to wish the premier a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon,” said journalist Hamid Mir.

PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt also prayed for PM Shehbaz’s health.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also prayed for the prime minister’s health and speedy recovery.

According to Radio Pakistan, they said the premier would recover soon and continue to steer the country toward the path of development and prosperity.

Falcon1
Nov 15, 2022 12:35pm
And back to London he goes for isolation, treatment and recovery. The government is now going to be fully run from London via remote control and ministers will be flying to the UK every day for meetings and discussions.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Nov 15, 2022 12:35pm
Platelets must be down now.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 15, 2022 12:37pm
Good deflection for public for extended stay in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Nov 15, 2022 12:37pm
All PDM started to get sick. Rana and now him
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Nov 15, 2022 12:37pm
Oh i see. i was thinking something else!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 15, 2022 12:38pm
Hope his platelets count is not too low.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 15, 2022 12:40pm
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif visited London High Court to pay £30,000 fine.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 15, 2022 12:42pm
@FAZ, Typical of a pti supporter.They find happiness in others misery but cry when it comes to them.
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Nov 15, 2022 12:43pm
so now 14 days quarantine? after that direct to jail:)
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Nov 15, 2022 12:43pm
Another drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Nov 15, 2022 12:44pm
He should go to London for his treatment. Pretty sure he brought it from London anyways
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 15, 2022 12:46pm
I sincerely feel sorry for the covid virus.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Nov 15, 2022 12:47pm
@Falcon1, Shut up. get a real job.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Nov 15, 2022 12:47pm
We don't trust this family anymore, this must be some political benefits
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Nov 15, 2022 12:47pm
Something very fishy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dodgy
Nov 15, 2022 12:47pm
Will test positive for everything except corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 15, 2022 01:03pm
SS works very hard. He should place the country on "auto pilot" and take rest for few weeks until he fully recovers.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaheen
Nov 15, 2022 01:05pm
Another way to turn down the heat is to be ill. such sad and shameful tactics by these politicians. Thats how they run away from justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah Nawaz
Nov 15, 2022 01:08pm
He needs to return the money that he stole before his departure
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Nov 15, 2022 01:19pm
Come on Covid do us a favour please
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Presidential interest
15 Nov, 2022

Presidential interest

It is best that President Alvi is actively looking for solutions rather than leaving politics to Imran and the Sharifs alone.
A test case
15 Nov, 2022

A test case

THE trial of Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud is a test case. It will determine whether the criminal...
Mental health dilemma
15 Nov, 2022

Mental health dilemma

THE findings of a recent study concerning the high prevalence of suicide cases in Gilgit-Baltistan present a ...
Premature optimism?
14 Nov, 2022

Premature optimism?

PAKISTAN’S current account deficit appears to have been reined in. Has it, though? The numbers for the first...
After the final
14 Nov, 2022

After the final

THE final was in the balance with four overs to play, with Pakistan marginally ahead of England on the...
Vulnerable flood victims
14 Nov, 2022

Vulnerable flood victims

THOUGH the nation may be gripped by high politics, the miseries being faced by millions of flood victims —...