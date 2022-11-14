Basic patient services no longer available at public hospitals in Sindh, top health official tells govt

KARACHI: A senior health official has warned the provincial government of increased mortality and morbidity risk in communities in the wake of the ongoing strike of healthcare providers against withdrawal of the Covid health risk allowance.

Poor patients and their attendants have been facing inexplicable difficulties amid the deadlock between the protesters and Sindh government.

In a letter to the provincial health secretary, the health services director general has expressed concern over the prevailing situation, urging district officers to ensure provision of emergency services at the healthcare facilities.

The letter also revealed that routine immunization services had also been suspended due to the ongoing strike by the healthcare professionals.

DG warns of increased mortality, morbidity risk; healthcare providers to stage province-wide protests at press clubs today

“All healthcare providers under the Grand Health Alliance have gone on the strike for the restoration of Covid-19 health risk allowance. Initially they observed a token strike of two hours at outpatient departments (OPDs), later gradually converting it into a total boycott of the OPDs and, forcefully, other wards and services,” the letter says.

“No patient service is currently available at the facilities under the administrative control of the district health officers.

“At present, all the healthcare providers are on strike at the public sector health facilities/hospitals, under the administrative control of district health officers, which have stopped providing OPD and in-house services, performing surgeries, ultrasound and X-ray and provision of facilities at laboratories, and blood banks, dental services and routine immunization.

“In the above circumstances, there is a potential risk for increase in mortality and morbidity in the community,” the letter says.

‘Govt silence’ condemned

“The official apathy needs to be strongly condemned. The government is least bothered about the matter which should have been resolved through a dialogue on a priority basis as it involves the patients who have no other option but to seek treatment from the poorly-run public sector hospitals,” said Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, representing the Pakistan Medical Association, while describing the official silence as shameful.

Though the government belatedly formed a committee for negotiations with the healthcare providers two days ago, there had been no development over the matter, said sources. The protesters, they said, were infuriated following Friday’s episode of police torture and arrests.

Speaking to Dawn, Dr Faizan Memon of the Young Doctors Association-Sindh, part of the GHA representing junior doctors, nurses and paramedics, said no government official had contacted them yet.

“Now, we have decided to wait for a day and then march towards the Chief Minister House on Tuesday [tomorrow] if there is no positive development. On Monday, we will be holding protests outside press clubs across the province on Monday,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2022